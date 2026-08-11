According to reports, FC Barcelona ‘would accept’ an offer from Arsenal for Jules Kounde, but he currently wants to remain with the Spanish giants.

Arsenal have entered the market for a new defender in the absence of William Saliba, who is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with an injury.

It has also been reported that the Gunners would preferably like to sign a centre-back who can also play at right-back, with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa mooted as a leading target.

A report from The Athletic on Tuesday morning stated that the Gunners have two other targets on their radar for this department.

The report explained:

‘Arsenal maintain an interest in Ezri Konsa, but there is a significant gap between Aston Villa’s £60million valuation and Arsenal’s, which is closer to £40million. ‘There is admiration at Arsenal for Cristian Romero, but Tottenham are unwilling to countenance a sale to their north London neighbours, and Atletico Madrid are currently the likelier destination for the Argentinian international. Jacobo Ramon, whose Como side visit the Emirates Stadium for a friendly this week, is another centre-half on Arsenal’s shortlist.’

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But according to Spanish media, Kounde is another option on Arsenal’s radar.

The Frenchman has been sporadically linked with several Premier League clubs over the years, and he would fit the bill of what Arsenal need due to his versatility and pedigree from playing at the highest level.

Jules Kounde decides against joining Arsenal – but his situation could change

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ Kounde and Barcelona ‘would accept a multi-million euro offer’ to ensure they could sign a different top-level defender.

However, Kounde’s current intention is to remain at Barcelona, but it is explained that his situation could yet change.

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The report claimed:

‘The Kounde option appeals to Arteta, although progress has stalled so far, as the player recently renewed his contract with Barcelona and all indications are that he wants to stay at the club. ‘Nevertheless, Kounde still needs to speak with Hansi Flick, who has already made his situation clear to Araujo and Casado, among others, and it remains to be seen how things will play out. Barcelona wants to revamp part of its defence, but to do so, they need some extra income, and this could come via Kounde.’

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