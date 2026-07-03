Barcelona star Jules Kounde, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have not accepted the chance to sign Jules Kounde after the Barcelona defender was offered to Michael Carrick’s side, according to a report.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign Kounde in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are looking for at least €50million (£43m) for Kounde, who is primarily a right-back but can also play as a centre-back.

Kounde is part of the France squad at the 2026 World Cup, and there is a distinct possibility that he will not be a Barcelona player next season.

Man Utd decide against Jules Kounde signing

TEAMtalk has reported that intermediaries have been contacting clubs across Europe over a potential 2026 deal for Kounde.

Man Utd, too, have been contacted, according to the reliable news outlet, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have decided against a move for the 27-year-old, who earns £200,000 per week at Barcelona.

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The report has stated: ‘Manchester United have also been contacted, although sources indicate Michael Carrick’s side remain focused on strengthening at left-back rather than pursuing another option on the opposite flank.’

There is no immediate need for Man Utd to sign a right-back, given that manager Carrick has options in that area.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the two recognised right-backs in the current Man Utd squad.

At the moment, Man Utd are keen on signing a new midfielder.

Man Utd have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but the Red Devils want to bring in at least another midfielder, potentially.

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Having missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Man Utd are now looking at potential deals for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth ace Alex Scott.

Man Utd eye Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd?

“Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd.

“Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving.

“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

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