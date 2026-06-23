Fabrizio Romano reveals Julian Alvarez’s eight-word response to Arsenal after ‘dream’ revelation

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the response that Julian Alvarez has given to Arsenal over a move to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid.

Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the three centre-forwards in the current Arsenal squad.

Arsenal, though, want to sign another top-class centre-forward, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on building on last season’s success.

The north London club won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League during the 2025/26 campaign.

Julian Alvarez has long been on Arsenal’s radar, with the Gunners keen on a 2026 summer deal for the former Manchester City striker.

Barcelona, though, have always been considered favourites for Alvarez, who has bene the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain too.

READ: Arsenal ‘working on a deal’ for midfield gem as ‘offer’ made

Real Madrid, too, are keen on Alvarez and had a bid of €150million (£129.5m) for the Argentina international striker turned down by city rivals Atletico.

Julian Alvarez wants to leave Atletico Madrid

On Monday, Alvarez dropped a bombshell by publicly saying that he wants to leave.

Following Argentina’s win against Austria at the 2026 World Cup, Alvarez said, as quoted in BBC Sport: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer.

“I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it.

“I try to be an honest person.”

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alvarez’s “dream” is to play for Barcelona, with the Italian journalist disclosing the response that the striker has given to Arsenal and PSG.

Julian Alvarez rejects Arsenal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “PSG tried, but Julian Alvarez said, ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“And also, Arsenal tried to make an approach to Atletico Madrid and to Julian Alvarez’s camp to understand the situation of Julian Alvarez, but the answer from the player was exactly the same – ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“So, this is what Julian told Arsenal and PSG.

“Now, it’s going to be important to see what happens.

“It’s still very long, it’s been a long time of this story, but it’s still two months before we can call the very end of the summer transfer window.

“Now, we have to understand what Atletico Madrid will do with these two clubs because the strategy at Atletico could be, we want to keep the player, of course, but if Julian wants to leave, as he announced, he has the possibility to negotiate with Arsenal or eventually with PSG.

“Well, on PSG, let me tell you, PSG have gone very cold.

“PSG didn’t take the transfer well, so I think the PSG story for Julian Alvarez is very, very very cold at this stage.

“Arsenal still didn’t sign a new striker, and so, in case the doors open again from now to the next weeks, we have to see what happens.

“But, at the moment, the strategy for Atletico could be okay, you want to leave, you can go to another club.

“Otherwise, they can keep the player because they insist on keeping the player and consider Julian not for sale.

“In this story, Barcelona remain strong with the agreement with the player.

“They know that the player wants to go there when Alvarez goes public and says, ‘I want to fulfil my dream’, the dream is Barcelona, but now it depends what happens between the clubs.”

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