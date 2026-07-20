Julian Alvarez is effectively considering going on strike in a bid to force an exit from Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

Ever since the forward stated his desire to leave the Spanish side in late June and “fulfil his dream”, something like this may have been on the cards.

Atletico rejected a £129m bid from Real Madrid last month, something that prompted the 26-year-old to speak out on his future.

He said, “I spoke with ​people at the club, with those I had to speak with and the ​best thing for everyone is ‌a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s not the time to talk about ​this, but I also can’t hide ⁠it. I try to ⁠be an honest person.”

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The former Manchester City star has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal, with the Argentine said to favour a move to the Catalan outfit.

Now, according to ESPN Argentina, via Larazon, the relationship between Alvarez and Atletico is going through the ‘most delicate moment’ since his £81.8m transfer to the Spanish side in August 2024.

Julian Alvarez let down by Atletico Madrid

His entourage believes that the club has ‘not fulfilled the commitment made months ago’, when the Argentina international was allegedly told he could leave if an offer, on ‘certain economic terms’, came from Barcelona.

Atletico’s apparent refusal to entertain bids for Alvarez, who has a whopping £431m release clause, is said to have caused him ‘significant discomfort’, as the possibility of a Barcelona transfer may be off.

The report adds that the 2022 World Cup winner would be willing to take this a step further, such as by ‘not showing up for training’ when his pre-season campaign begins.

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If Alvarez did this, this would be a way of putting ‘pressure’ on Atletico to negotiate his transfer. The article adds that the ‘conflict’ between the two parties is growing, Barcelona is his preferred choice, but their financial limitations could hamper a deal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal ‘remain on the prowl’.

Alvarez’s contract at Atletico runs until the summer of 2030. Since joining Diego Simeone’s team, he has scored 49 goals in 106 matches.

The forward was on the losing side in their World Cup final against Spain on Sunday. Now he will head off for a well earned summer break.

It remains to be seen if Alvarez will indeed go on strike in the coming weeks, as this transfer saga continues.

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