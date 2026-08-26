Julian Alvarez ‘finally accepts’ that a dream move to Barcelona is off the table, as Arsenal try to pick up the pieces.

That is according to Spanish publication Marca, who state that Alvarez now sees Arsenal as his ‘only option’ for the ‘first time’.

Ever since the 26-year-old expressed his desire to leave Atletico in late June, amid strong interest from Barcelona, it seemed the striker had one desire: to join Hansi Flick’s team.

But for Atletico, who forked out £81million for the Argentina international from Manchester City in 2024 and arguably built their team around him, they could not countenance such a move.

Indeed, joining a title rival in La Liga was not an option. In fact, earlier on Wednesday, Atletico said there was “0% chance” of a Blaugrana switch.

READ MORE: Arsenal: Atletico fume over Julian Alvarez transfer saga ‘lies’ as decision on Barcelona switch made

In a statement, the club said, “his is not about money, it’s about dignity. The player is being victimised, but the only victim in the Julian case is us.

“They have harmed us economically and socially. There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca. There is a campaign of many lies and half-truths. The only one paying for this is Atletico.”

Club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin also reiterated that Atletico is the “right place” for Alvarez, he is “perfect” for them, and they want to keep him – especially as his contract has nearly four years left on it.

Atletico want Alvarez to get a new agent

While also this has been going on, Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo has hit out at Atletico – who may demand nearly £130m for his services.

He wrote on Instagram earlier this month, “Never ask a liar why he lied. To explain it. He’d have to lie again.”

READ MORE: Arsenal behind only £845m Chelsea in five-year net spend table

Incidentally, Alvarez appeared to be public enemy number one when Atletico drew 2-2 with Villarreal to kickstart their league season at the weekend.

Diego Simeone chose against starting Alvarez but when he did introduce him in the second half, a very loud chorus of boos met the Argentine – who helped his country reach the World Cup final this summer.

Marca have since said he missed training as a result, something that has led Atletico to the conclusion that he must apologise and find another agent.

The report reads, “Monday, after what happened at the Metropolitano, Julián realised, perhaps for the first time, that there was no other option than to leave for Arsenal. He assumed, at last, that Barça’s dream was not going to be possible.

“Julián did not show up for training this Wednesday on the return to work after communicating with the club in the morning to tell them that he had had a bad night and was not in a position to complete the training session, further complicating the only option that the club saw that could be redirected: to ask for forgiveness and break with his agent.

“During the last few days, Julián is more accompanied by Sergio, the second of his agents, than by the aforementioned Hidalgo.”

An intriguing last week of the summer window remains for Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, among others.

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