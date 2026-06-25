Spectacular Julian Alvarez to Man Utd claim made by journalist

The race to sign Julian Alvarez has taken a shock twist, with a Spain-based journalist remarkably claiming Manchester United are poised to compete with Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

Alvarez has history in the Premier League, having managed 36 goals and 19 assists in 103 games for Manchester City during two years at the Etihad. The striker won the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with City, while also lifting the World Cup and two Copa Americas for Argentina.

Alvarez left England in August 2024 when Atleti paid City £82million to make him their new talisman.

However, the 26-year-old confirmed at the World Cup that he wants to be allowed to leave to ‘fulfil my dream’.

Real Madrid have had a €150million (£130m) bid rejected out of hand by Atleti, while Barca are leading Arsenal and PSG in the chase to land him.

But AS reporter Marcos Duran claims Man Utd have ‘spoken directly with Alvarez’s agents’ to tee up a stunning potential deal.

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Duran notes that Man Utd ‘have money’ and are ‘back in the Champions League’, factors which will help them in the pursuit of the serial winner.

Alvarez’s agents are searching for a ‘plan B, C and D’ in case they cannot secure their client a dream switch to Barca, and United allegedly represent one of those options.

Duran adds that United could launch a move for Alvarez as they have ‘some City blows still fresh in the memory’. INEOS chiefs were hopeful of signing Elliot Anderson this summer but look set to lose out to City, for example.

Signing Alvarez would be a real statement of intent from United, and it would likely make them serious contenders for the league title.

But it is hard to see such a transfer actually taking place.

Julian Alvarez set to go elsewhere

After Madrid offered €150m for the player, Atleti told them to pay his €500m (£431m) release clause. Even if Atleti sell for less than that clause, Alvarez will likely cost around €200m (£172m).

While United have a big summer budget, they are mainly saving it for the captures of two to three midfield additions.

A £35m deal for Atalanta’s Ederson has been agreed, while United are facing strong competition from Tottenham Hotspur for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

The Red Devils could also choose between Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba, The Sun claimed recently.

United have already invested £74m on Benjamin Sesko, and they cannot afford another hugely expensive striker signing such as Alvarez.

It would make sense if they chased a more reasonable option such as Jean-Philippe Mateta or Dusan Vlahovic.

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