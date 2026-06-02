According to reports, Arsenal target Junior Kroupi has decided that his ‘dream’ transfer is a move to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are coming off the disappointment of losing 4-3 on penalties to PSG in the Champions League final, but the 2025/26 campaign will still be fondly remembered after they won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Still, the Premier League giants are likely to be active in the transfer market this summer as they look to cement their position among Europe’s top teams.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed three signings are “almost guaranteed” at Arsenal ahead of next season, with their priority to strengthen in attack.

Mikel Arteta‘s side could sign a new striker to provide quality competition for Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, with reports claiming Bournemouth standout Kroupi is among their options.

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Earlier this week, Romano confirmed that Arsenal have “called” over signing Kroupi, but they face competition from other Premier League and European sides this summer.

This is hardly surprising because the 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for Bournemouth in 2025/26, having scored 13 Premier League goals in his debut campaign for the Cherries.

Kroupi chooses PSG over Arsenal

But Arsenal, who also face missing out on Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, could be beaten in the race to sign Kroupi by PSG, who Foot Mercato claims are a ‘key asset’ in this summer’s saga for the Bournemouth forward.

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According to the report, Kroupi has already decided that PSG are his ‘dream’ destination, and this move hinges on Luis Enrique’s side meeting Bournemouth’s asking price.

The report claims:

‘For PSG, the matter is far from simple, and they have only just entered the race. Especially since, according to our information, Bournemouth’s asking price is €100 million. But the Parisian club can count on one major advantage: Eli Junior Kroupi dreams of playing for PSG. He would therefore be delighted at the prospect of joining the Parisian side. ‘This is an important first step in the right direction in what promises to be a heated transfer saga. Aware that he is one of the future stars of world football, European clubs are determined not to miss their chance. The battle is therefore expected to be particularly fierce.’

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