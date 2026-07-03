Jurgen Klopp is ready to take over from Julian Nagelsmann

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ‘already agreed’ to take the Germany job, following on from Julian Nagelsmann, and a clause in his Red Bull contract will make the move easy.

Klopp hasn’t been in football management since leaving Liverpool in 2024. After his nine-year spell with the English giants, the German boss took a break, and went into a role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

While there have been suggestions he could step back into management during his time in that position, he’s not been motivated to do so until now.

After Germany’s shock defeat to Paraguay in the World Cup round of 32, there were suggestions both that incumbent boss Nagelsmann could leave the job, and that Klopp could take it.

With the former coming true, it looks like the latter will, too.

Indeed, insider Ben Jacobs has revealed Klopp has ‘already agreed’ to become the next Germany boss, and his Red Bull contract has a clause which would allow him to take that exact role.

He states a formal agreement with the DFB is now expected, with Klopp ready to go and discuss the terms of his contract and who his backroom staff will be.

Klopp decision was clear

That Klopp was open to taking the Germany job became evident essentially right after they exited the World Cup in a defeat to Paraguay on penalties.

Insider Fabrizio Romano said on YouTube: “In case of decision from the DFB… In case they decide to go for him, Jurgen Klopp could be open to taking the job.

“Don’t underestimate the possibility to see Klopp back in football as next coach of the German national team.

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“Klopp would be open. That now depends on the Federation. If they decide to go for Nagelsmann, stay, build with him, or if they say ‘thank you, goodbye,’ Klopp would be open to taking the job.

“Keep an eye on this one because it’s going to be very interesting for Jurgen Klopp, who would come out of retirement and try a new opportunity.”

The suggestion is that Nagelsmann has been asked to step down by Germany, and after that happened, there has been fast progress on Klopp being the next manager.

How quick the official agreement comes on that remains to be seen.

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