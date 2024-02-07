According to reports, Hansi Flick ‘would love’ to join the Spanish giants amid claims they are planning to ‘approach’ Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Barcelona are searching for a new manager as club legend Xavi recently confirmed that he would be leaving the La Liga giants at the end of this season.

They have been heavily linked with Klopp in recent weeks. This is despite the Liverpool boss insisting that he intends to take a sabbatical after leaving the Premier League leaders in the summer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed by Spanish media that Barcelona are planning to ‘approach’ Klopp in the coming weeks.

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently indicated that now is “not the time” to discuss their chances of appointing Klopp.

“I don’t want to talk about anyone, it is unethical to talk about a coach who has a contract,” Deco told La Vanguardia. “[Klopp] is a great coach, but I think this is not the time to talk about that.

“The new technician will want to make changes, but first the project and the ideas will have to be explained to him. There are many options.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile confirms Barcelona “will take some time” before selecting Xavi’s replacement but Flick “would love to work” for the La Liga outfit.

“There have been reports that the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager is Joan Laporta’s preferred candidate to replace Xavi. I don’t have confirmations on this,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It’s very early stages at Barça, they will take some time before deciding their favourite candidates, starting interviews and more. Flick would love to work for Barcelona, that’s for sure; but there is nothing more than this so far, no decisions, nothing advanced.”

Towards the end of January, German journalist Christian Falk claimed Barcelona have ‘already contacted’ Flick to ‘signal the club’s interest’. The report added.

‘That decision has meant that sporting director, Deco, needs to be diligent in the process of appointing Xavi’s successor. ‘The Portuguese has already contacted former Bayern Munich and German national team manager, Hansi Flick, regarding the position – on behalf of club president, Joan Laporta. ‘This is in order to signal the club’s interest and advise Flick that he is on their list of candidates. ‘It’s worth remembering that Flick had a video call with Laporta back in 2021 before Xavi was brought on board and, coincidentally, this approach comes at a time when Flick has been known to have holidayed in Spain.’

