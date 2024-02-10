Jurgen Klopp hits back after claim ‘average’ Liverpool man ‘may never play again’

Jurgen Klopp has responded to a claim from Stan Collymore that “average” midfielder Thiago Alcantara “may never play for Liverpool again” after he sustained an injury.

Thiago has been sidelined through injury and illness on ten separate occasions during his career at Anfield. Indeed, he’s missed more than 100 games since walking through the door in the summer of 2020.

He’s only actually played 98 times for Liverpool, so he’s missed more than half the games he could have played during his time there.

A hip injury kept Thiago sidelined until the beginning of February this season, and after a five-minute cameo against Arsenal, he’s back on the treatment table.

Collymore feels with the midfielder’s contract coming to an end in the summer, we might have seen the last of Thiago at Liverpool, and if so, an average career in England has come to an end.

“Now Thiago is out injured with what is reportedly a serious hamstring injury, it looks like he may never play for Liverpool again. That would be a sad ending for him, the club and the fans, but I think his time at Anfield has been exaggerated slightly,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“In my opinion, he’s been average for them since he joined from Bayern Munich in 2020.

“I think he’s probably been a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, professionalism and leadership qualities, but just talking about his on-field contributions, I don’t think he’s really lived up to expectations.”

Indeed, Collymore has suggested Thiago might drift off to another league in the summer without ever playing for the Reds again.

“His contract expires at the end of the season and I think it’s a given that it won’t be extended. He’s 32 years old and with injuries clearly catching him up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him drift off to either the MLS or Saudi’s Pro League in the summer,” he added.

Klopp has issued a response, stating that the midfielder has not played his last game for the club, despite yet another injury being a burden for the side.

“Everything looked fantastic in training but then it happened, it’s a muscle issues and we don’t know the extent yet,” the Liverpool manager said in a press conference

“It’s not good news for him or the club, on top of losing the game.

“Yes [he will play again], but we really didn’t think about that in the moment, we just looked at the injury and got a full assessment done and knowing where it came from.”

