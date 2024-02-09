Jurgen Klopp says IFAB never have good ideas as Liverpool boss joins blue card backlash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was struggling to remember the last time law-makers IFAB had a good idea, “if ever”, as he joined fans and pundits in the blue card backlash.

Trial protocols on sin-bins, plus other measures to combat poor player behaviour, were expected to be published on Friday, but have now been delayed.

But a report on Thursday claimed the blue cards and sin bins could be trialed in the FA Cup next season, and Klopp believes a third card would only serve to complicate things.

“It is a difficult job, often quite emotional when we speak about it because it’s most often after the game,” Klopp said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game with Burnley.

“I think the introduction of a new card would just give more opportunities to fail as well because the discussion will be: ‘It was a blue card, it should have been a yellow card, now he has 10 minutes off. In other times it would have been a red card, or would have been only a yellow. Whatever.’

“These kind of things just make it more complicated. They want to test it, I have no problem with testing but if that is the first step towards agreeing or already being sure it will happen, but I don’t know about it.

“It doesn’t sound like a fantastic idea in the first moment but actually I can’t remember when the last fantastic idea came from these guys, if they ever had one – IFAB. I am 56, nah, never.”

The sport’s global governing body FIFA posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night to say that reports around the use of blue cards in elite football were “incorrect and premature”.

The global governing body added: “Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on March 2.”

Sin-bins were introduced across all levels of grassroots football from the 2019-20 season in an attempt to improve levels of respect and fair play in the game.

The rule change was implemented up to step five of the National League system and tier three and below in women’s football.

READ MORE: Blue cards and sin-bins in football: What do we know and how will they work?