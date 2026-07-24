Jurgen Klopp has already threatened to quit the Germany job

Jurgen Klopp has officially been announced as the Germany manager and has kicked off his spell by immediately threatening to quit the job.

Klopp taking the Germany job has been evident since just after the World Cup, when Julian Nagelsmann was pushed to resign. That came after the side were knocked out of the tournament against Paraguay in the round of 32.

Insiders Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano revealed Klopp had agreed to manage his home nation very soon afterwards.

On Friday, Klopp held his first press conference as Germany manager, and immediately threatened to resign.

He said: “If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away.

“I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse.

“I’m not doing this job for myself, I’m doing it for you. I’m taking this job even though I’ve seen how you’ve treated Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

“I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be.”

Klopp hints Germany is his final role

The manager has also suggested that after managing Germany, there will be no other job for him in management.

He said: “Jurgen Klopp is not going to have any ‘career’ after the national team.

“This is the pinnacle, the absolutely high point of my footballing career as coach. I will give everything I have got.”

It’s Klopp’s first managerial role since leaving Liverpool in 2024, having worked as the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in between.

He’s contracted as Germany manager through to the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Klopp has suggested the nation can beat the biggest countries in world football despite not getting close to them in the last World Cup.

He said: “Success is about how you perform in relation to expectations. When we ask in Germany: are we as good as France? And the answer is no, that’s not true.

“The question should be, do we have players like [Ousmane] Dembele, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Desire] Doue, [Bradley] Barcola? The answer is no.

“But we still can beat them. It’s not important to look at France, Spain, Argentina. We must look at ourselves and how we play football.

“We aren’t number one in the world at the moment. There are 11 nations ahead of us in the rankings, but we have to make beating them possible with the way we play.”

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