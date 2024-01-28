Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager is ‘dream signing’ for Euro giants; two obstacles in way of huge coup

According to reports, a couple of Serie A sides are interested in appointing Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Shockwaves were sent around the footballing world when Klopp announced on Friday morning that he would leave Liverpool at the end of this campaign.

In his ninth season as Liverpool‘s manager, Klopp has intimated that he has made this decision because he has run out of steam and needs a break.

Speaking to reporters following his announcement, the 56-year-old suggested that he may retire from management in the summer.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no,” Klopp said.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible.

“My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance. This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that.

“But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to. That’s all.”

Klopp may feel right now that retirement is a realistic possibility, but he is already being linked with several clubs, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Klopp is AS Roma’s ‘dream signing’. They have been without a manager since they opted to sack Jose Mourinho earlier this month.

Klopp understandably ‘appeals to several clubs in Italy’, with it noted that Roma and Napoli are most interested in the respected manager at the moment. The report adds.

‘Both teams are looking for their next long-term option. Roma President Dan Friedkin is said to be fascinated by the possibility of luring the former Borussia Dortmund and Reds manager to the Italian capital. ‘However, the path leading to Klopp will be complicated due to the costs involved as well as Napoli’s competition.’

Roma’s reported pursuit of Klopp will surely end in heartache as a few clubs – Barcelona and Real Madrid in particular – have a far better chance of tempting him to return to management after leaving Liverpool.

As for Liverpool, it has been claimed that Xabi Alonso has been identified as their ‘number one choice’ to replace Klopp and they are planning to ‘approach’ the Bayer Leverkusen head coach.