Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager ‘top’ choice for Euro giants as Guardiola return is deemed ‘impossible’

According to reports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the ‘top’ choice to become FC Barcelona’s next manager with a move for Pep Guardiola ruled out.

Klopp will be out of work at the end of this season as he confirmed on Friday morning that the 2023/24 campaign will be his last as Liverpool manager.

After his impending exit was announced, Klopp claimed that he may never return to management.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation,” Klopp said in an interview with in-house Liverpool media.

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.

“This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that. But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do.

“But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to. That’s all.”

Despite this, Klopp is being heavily linked with La Liga giants FC Barcelona, who are searching for a replacement for departing club legend Xavi.

It was claimed over the weekend by Spanish media that Klopp is already making transfer ‘demands’ ahead of a move to Barcelona but this is likely complete nonsense.

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Klopp is ‘top’ of Barcelona’s list, but he is ‘thinking about a sabbatical’ when he departs Liverpool.

It is also noted that Guardiola will not be returning to Barcelona as swoops for him (or Luis Enrique) are ‘impossible’ with their contracts at Man City and PSG respectively not due to expire until 2025.

After City beat Tottenham 1-0 in the FA Cup on Friday night, Guardiola indicated that he will stick around at the Etihad for at least “one more year”.

“I’m fine,” Guardiola said in a post-match interview.

“I want to do it still for one more year, and maybe extend. I’m fine. I still try to manage. We can’t do more than last season but what is important is one step at a time.”

