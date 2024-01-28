Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: The statistics behind a ridiculous Reds reign

Ian Watson
Jurgen Klopp waves during Liverpool's parade in 2022.
Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after almost nine years in charge.

Jurgen Klopp is walking away from Liverpool at the end of the season after more than eight and a half seasons in charge. It’s been quite a ride.

Here are the numbers and stats behind the German’s Anfield reign…

The trophies
Premier League: 2019–20
FA Cup: 2021–22
Carabao Cup: 2021–22
FA Community Shield: 2022
UEFA Champions League: 2018–19
UEFA Super Cup: 2019
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019

 

The matches
Played: 466
Won: 283
Lost: 105
Drawn: 78
Win percentage: 60.7%

Premier League: W 199, D 74, L 44, Goals 675:308 PPG 2.12
FA Cup: W 25, D 13, L 7, Goals 47:34 PPG 1.76
League Cup: W 20, D 3, L 7, Goals 96:61 PPG 2.10
Champions League: W 40, D 9, L 16, Goals 144:72 PPG 1.98

 

Biggest wins
August 2022: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
December 2020: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
October 2017: Liverpool 7-0 NK Maribor
December 2017: Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow
March 2023: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Biggest defeats
October 2020: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool
September 2017: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool
July 2020: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool
September 2022: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
February 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

 

The players

Most-used players
Roberto Firmino – 355 games
Mohamed Salah – 332 games
James Milner – 323 games
Jordan Henderson – 304 games
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 298 games

 

Highest goalscorers
Mohamed Salah – 204 goals
Sadio Mane – 120 goals
Roberto Firmino – 111 goals
Diogo Jota – 52 goals
Divock Origi – 41 goals

55 players have scored for Liverpool under Klopp.

 

Youngest debutants
Ben Woodburn – 17 years, 1 month, 11 days
Ben Doak – 17 years, 1 month, 15 days
Kaide Gordon – 17 years, 3 months, 11 days
Bobby Clark – 17 years, 6 months, 20 days
Stefan Bajcetic – 17 years, 10 months, 5 days

First Liverpool debutant: Kevin Stewart – Feb 14, 2016, Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool, 22 years, 5 months, 7 days
Most recent Liverpool debutant: Conor Bradley – Jan 21, 2024, Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool, 20 years, 6 months, 12 days

 

Most-used XI

Alisson
Trent Alexander-Arnold,   Joel Matip,   Virgil van Dijk,   Andrew Robertson
Jordan Henderson,   Georginio Wijnaldum,   James Milner
Mohamed Salah,   Roberto Firmino,   Sadio Mane

 

Most expensive signings:
Darwin Nunez – from Benfica, £85million
Virgil van Dijk – from Southampton, £75million
Alisson – from Roma, £66.9million

Klopp signed 37 players for Liverpool. The first was Marko Grujic from Red Star Belgrade in January 2026; the last was Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in August 2023.

 

Most-expensive XI:

Alisson
Calvin Ramsay,   Virgil van Dijk,   Ibrahima Konate,   Andrew Robertson
Naby Keita,   Fabinho,   Dominik Szoboszlai,
Diogo Jota,   Darwin Nunez,   Luis Diaz

 

The accolades
Premier League Manager of the Month – 9 times; September 2016, December 2018, March 2019, August 2019, September 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, May 2021
Premier League Manager of the Season – 2019/20, 2021/22
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach – 2019, 2020
IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach – 2019
LMA Manager of the Year – 2019–20, 2021–22
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award – 2020

The random stats
– Klopp is likely to finish with the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool’s history. He is currently on 60.73%, narrowly behind Sir Kenny Dalglish (60.91%)

– Since Klopp was appointed in October 2015, Liverpool have amassed 671 points in the Premier League, second only to Manchester City (716).

– Only three managers have taken charge of Liverpool in more games: Bill Shankly, Tom Watson, Bob Paisley.

– Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won each of the Premier League/First Division, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

– Liverpool have scored more Premier League winning goals in stoppage time (17) under Klopp than Manchester United did under Ferguson (16).

– Liverpool have scored 972 goals (2.08 per game average) and conceded 468 (1.00 per game average) under Klopp.

– Liverpool’s goal difference under Klopp is +504.

– The Reds have averaged 85 points per season since Klopp’s first season as boss. In the seven seasons prior to his appointment, the Reds averaged 63 points per season.

– Since Klopp was appointed, Chelsea have had eight managers; Tottenham and Man Utd have had five; Arsenal have had three; Man City two.

Jurgen Klopp hugs Pep Guardiola before a match.

– Only Sir Alex Ferguson (27), Arsene Wenger (15), Pep Guardiola (11) and David Moyes (10) have won more Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

– Eddie Howe is the manager most-often beaten by Klopp. As manager of Bournemouth and Newcastle, Howe has lost 14 of 16 meetings with the Reds.

– Pep Guardiola is the manager to have beaten Klopp most often, having won 7 of his 21 meetings the German as Reds boss.

– Klopp has beaten every big six rival more often than he has been beaten as Liverpool boss.

Read next: Who replaces Jurgen Klopp? Ten Hag above Gerrard in top 10 contenders to be next Liverpool manager

