Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: The statistics behind a ridiculous Reds reign

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after almost nine years in charge.

Jurgen Klopp is walking away from Liverpool at the end of the season after more than eight and a half seasons in charge. It’s been quite a ride.

Here are the numbers and stats behind the German’s Anfield reign…

The trophies

Premier League: 2019–20

FA Cup: 2021–22

Carabao Cup: 2021–22

FA Community Shield: 2022

UEFA Champions League: 2018–19

UEFA Super Cup: 2019

FIFA Club World Cup: 2019

The matches

Played: 466

Won: 283

Lost: 105

Drawn: 78

Win percentage: 60.7%

Premier League: W 199, D 74, L 44, Goals 675:308 PPG 2.12

FA Cup: W 25, D 13, L 7, Goals 47:34 PPG 1.76

League Cup: W 20, D 3, L 7, Goals 96:61 PPG 2.10

Champions League: W 40, D 9, L 16, Goals 144:72 PPG 1.98

Biggest wins

August 2022: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

December 2020: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

October 2017: Liverpool 7-0 NK Maribor

December 2017: Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow

March 2023: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Biggest defeats

October 2020: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

September 2017: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

July 2020: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool

September 2022: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

February 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

The players

Most-used players

Roberto Firmino – 355 games

Mohamed Salah – 332 games

James Milner – 323 games

Jordan Henderson – 304 games

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 298 games

Highest goalscorers

Mohamed Salah – 204 goals

Sadio Mane – 120 goals

Roberto Firmino – 111 goals

Diogo Jota – 52 goals

Divock Origi – 41 goals

55 players have scored for Liverpool under Klopp.

Youngest debutants

Ben Woodburn – 17 years, 1 month, 11 days

Ben Doak – 17 years, 1 month, 15 days

Kaide Gordon – 17 years, 3 months, 11 days

Bobby Clark – 17 years, 6 months, 20 days

Stefan Bajcetic – 17 years, 10 months, 5 days

First Liverpool debutant: Kevin Stewart – Feb 14, 2016, Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool, 22 years, 5 months, 7 days

Most recent Liverpool debutant: Conor Bradley – Jan 21, 2024, Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool, 20 years, 6 months, 12 days

Most-used XI

Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Most expensive signings:

Darwin Nunez – from Benfica, £85million

Virgil van Dijk – from Southampton, £75million

Alisson – from Roma, £66.9million

Klopp signed 37 players for Liverpool. The first was Marko Grujic from Red Star Belgrade in January 2026; the last was Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in August 2023.

Most-expensive XI:

Alisson

Calvin Ramsay, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Dominik Szoboszlai,

Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

The accolades

Premier League Manager of the Month – 9 times; September 2016, December 2018, March 2019, August 2019, September 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, May 2021

Premier League Manager of the Season – 2019/20, 2021/22

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach – 2019, 2020

IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach – 2019

LMA Manager of the Year – 2019–20, 2021–22

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award – 2020

148 – Since Jürgen Klopp’s first game in charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Liverpool have won more points from losing positions than any other side across Europe’s big-five leagues (148). Monsters. pic.twitter.com/glcZelNfqm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2024

The random stats

– Klopp is likely to finish with the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool’s history. He is currently on 60.73%, narrowly behind Sir Kenny Dalglish (60.91%)

– Since Klopp was appointed in October 2015, Liverpool have amassed 671 points in the Premier League, second only to Manchester City (716).

– Only three managers have taken charge of Liverpool in more games: Bill Shankly, Tom Watson, Bob Paisley.

– Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won each of the Premier League/First Division, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

– Liverpool have scored more Premier League winning goals in stoppage time (17) under Klopp than Manchester United did under Ferguson (16).

– Liverpool have scored 972 goals (2.08 per game average) and conceded 468 (1.00 per game average) under Klopp.

– Liverpool’s goal difference under Klopp is +504.

– The Reds have averaged 85 points per season since Klopp’s first season as boss. In the seven seasons prior to his appointment, the Reds averaged 63 points per season.

– Since Klopp was appointed, Chelsea have had eight managers; Tottenham and Man Utd have had five; Arsenal have had three; Man City two.

Jurgen Klopp hugs Pep Guardiola before a match.

– Only Sir Alex Ferguson (27), Arsene Wenger (15), Pep Guardiola (11) and David Moyes (10) have won more Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

– Eddie Howe is the manager most-often beaten by Klopp. As manager of Bournemouth and Newcastle, Howe has lost 14 of 16 meetings with the Reds.

– Pep Guardiola is the manager to have beaten Klopp most often, having won 7 of his 21 meetings the German as Reds boss.

– Klopp has beaten every big six rival more often than he has been beaten as Liverpool boss.

Read next: Who replaces Jurgen Klopp? Ten Hag above Gerrard in top 10 contenders to be next Liverpool manager