Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: The statistics behind a ridiculous Reds reign
Jurgen Klopp is walking away from Liverpool at the end of the season after more than eight and a half seasons in charge. It’s been quite a ride.
Here are the numbers and stats behind the German’s Anfield reign…
The trophies
Premier League: 2019–20
FA Cup: 2021–22
Carabao Cup: 2021–22
FA Community Shield: 2022
UEFA Champions League: 2018–19
UEFA Super Cup: 2019
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
The matches
Played: 466
Won: 283
Lost: 105
Drawn: 78
Win percentage: 60.7%
Premier League: W 199, D 74, L 44, Goals 675:308 PPG 2.12
FA Cup: W 25, D 13, L 7, Goals 47:34 PPG 1.76
League Cup: W 20, D 3, L 7, Goals 96:61 PPG 2.10
Champions League: W 40, D 9, L 16, Goals 144:72 PPG 1.98
Biggest wins
August 2022: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
December 2020: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
October 2017: Liverpool 7-0 NK Maribor
December 2017: Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow
March 2023: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
Biggest defeats
October 2020: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool
September 2017: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool
July 2020: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool
September 2022: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
February 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
The players
Most-used players
Roberto Firmino – 355 games
Mohamed Salah – 332 games
James Milner – 323 games
Jordan Henderson – 304 games
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 298 games
Highest goalscorers
Mohamed Salah – 204 goals
Sadio Mane – 120 goals
Roberto Firmino – 111 goals
Diogo Jota – 52 goals
Divock Origi – 41 goals
55 players have scored for Liverpool under Klopp.
Youngest debutants
Ben Woodburn – 17 years, 1 month, 11 days
Ben Doak – 17 years, 1 month, 15 days
Kaide Gordon – 17 years, 3 months, 11 days
Bobby Clark – 17 years, 6 months, 20 days
Stefan Bajcetic – 17 years, 10 months, 5 days
First Liverpool debutant: Kevin Stewart – Feb 14, 2016, Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool, 22 years, 5 months, 7 days
Most recent Liverpool debutant: Conor Bradley – Jan 21, 2024, Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool, 20 years, 6 months, 12 days
Most-used XI
Alisson
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson
Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Most expensive signings:
Darwin Nunez – from Benfica, £85million
Virgil van Dijk – from Southampton, £75million
Alisson – from Roma, £66.9million
Klopp signed 37 players for Liverpool. The first was Marko Grujic from Red Star Belgrade in January 2026; the last was Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in August 2023.
Most-expensive XI:
Alisson
Calvin Ramsay, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson
Naby Keita, Fabinho, Dominik Szoboszlai,
Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz
The accolades
Premier League Manager of the Month – 9 times; September 2016, December 2018, March 2019, August 2019, September 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, May 2021
Premier League Manager of the Season – 2019/20, 2021/22
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach – 2019, 2020
IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach – 2019
LMA Manager of the Year – 2019–20, 2021–22
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award – 2020
148 – Since Jürgen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Liverpool have won more points from losing positions than any other side across Europe's big-five leagues (148).
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2024
The random stats
– Klopp is likely to finish with the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool’s history. He is currently on 60.73%, narrowly behind Sir Kenny Dalglish (60.91%)
– Since Klopp was appointed in October 2015, Liverpool have amassed 671 points in the Premier League, second only to Manchester City (716).
– Only three managers have taken charge of Liverpool in more games: Bill Shankly, Tom Watson, Bob Paisley.
– Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won each of the Premier League/First Division, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
– Liverpool have scored more Premier League winning goals in stoppage time (17) under Klopp than Manchester United did under Ferguson (16).
– Liverpool have scored 972 goals (2.08 per game average) and conceded 468 (1.00 per game average) under Klopp.
– Liverpool’s goal difference under Klopp is +504.
– The Reds have averaged 85 points per season since Klopp’s first season as boss. In the seven seasons prior to his appointment, the Reds averaged 63 points per season.
– Since Klopp was appointed, Chelsea have had eight managers; Tottenham and Man Utd have had five; Arsenal have had three; Man City two.
– Only Sir Alex Ferguson (27), Arsene Wenger (15), Pep Guardiola (11) and David Moyes (10) have won more Premier League Manager of the Month awards.
– Eddie Howe is the manager most-often beaten by Klopp. As manager of Bournemouth and Newcastle, Howe has lost 14 of 16 meetings with the Reds.
– Pep Guardiola is the manager to have beaten Klopp most often, having won 7 of his 21 meetings the German as Reds boss.
– Klopp has beaten every big six rival more often than he has been beaten as Liverpool boss.
