FC Barcelona are reportedly stepping up their interest in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is their ‘first choice’ to replace Xavi in the summer.

Klopp confirmed last month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

The German’s Liverpool contract is not due to expire until 2026 but he will be leaving early as he has run out of steam and requires a break.

Upon announcing his imminent departure, Klopp hinted that he may not manage again after this season.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no,” Klopp told LFC TV.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation.

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.”

Shortly after Klopp made his announcement, Barcelona boss Xavi announced that this season would be his last as their head coach amid their disappointing decline this term.

It has been heavily reported in recent weeks that Barcelona would love to appoint Klopp and they are planning to ‘approach’ him.

Earlier this week, former Barcelona and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suggested Klopp would be an “incredible” appointment for the Spanish giants.

“Klopp gives you everything, energy, he has won great titles, he is a good coach,” Aubameyang told JijantesFC on Twitch.

“If there is a chance for Barça he is a good option, I was very comfortable with him in Dortmund. It would be incredible if he could come.”

A fresh report from Spanish outlet Sport claims it will be a ‘great challenge’ for Barcelona to acquire Klopp this summer.

Described as Joan Laporta’s ‘dream signing’, Klopp is a ‘man of his word’ but Barcelona will do everything to ‘seduce’ him into ‘changing his mind’.

One slight positive for Barcelona is that they are said to be the ‘most attractive project’ for Klopp, who is fond of Spain.

The report adds: ‘Laporta and the sports management, headed by Deco, will have to insist strongly on preventing Klopp from being castled in his decision to take a sabbatical year. A very difficult mission, but not impossible.’

Regarding potential alternatives to Klopp, Fabrizio Romano has indicated that former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick “would love to work” for the La Liga giants.

“There have been reports that the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager is Joan Laporta’s preferred candidate to replace Xavi. I don’t have confirmations on this,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It’s very early stages at Barça, they will take some time before deciding their favourite candidates, starting interviews and more. Flick would love to work for Barcelona, that’s for sure; but there is nothing more than this so far, no decisions, nothing advanced.”