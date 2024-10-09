Jurgen Klopp outlines Red Bull role after claims ex-Liverpool boss has ‘destroyed legacy’

Jurgen Klopp hopes to be able to “figure out what is useful for football” in his new role as Red Bull’s global head of soccer.

The former Liverpool manager said he wanted to start learning about the game again when he officially starts on January 1.

Klopp also reiterated his stance that he does not see himself returning to the dugout, although reports suggest there is a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave to become Germany manager.

“A few months ago I said I don’t see myself on the sidelines any more and that’s still the case, but I still love football and still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that,” Klopp, who left Anfield in the summer after almost nine years, said in a video on Instagram.

“I want to share my experience which I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there.

“In my career I’ve fought for promotion, I’ve fought against relegation, I’ve fought for titles and I’ve fought for trophies.

“Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible.

“Then I want to learn again because when you are in the job and have to play every three days you barely have time for that.

“Now I have time and I have the opportunity and I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well.”

Red Bull owns German side RB Leipzig, Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls and Brazilian clubs Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil.

It is also the shirt sponsor of Leeds after buying a minority stake in the Championship club earlier this year.

“In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,” said a Red Bull statement.

“He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.”

In a statement following the announcement Klopp, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and two League Cups while at Liverpool, said: “I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking.

“I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.”

There has been significant backlash to the decision, particularly among Dortmund fans, who have held Klopp in the highest esteem after he led them to consecutive Bundesliga titles, but see RB Leipzig as the scourge of German football.

Explaining the reasons behind the anger at Klopp’s decision, German football expert Constantin Eckner told talkSPORT: “Members of the media and fans are thinking that Jurgen Klopp has destroyed his legacy.

“It might not be a hot topic in Britain but Red Bull when they came in they took over a sixth division club and financed Leipzig to go through the ranks and get to the Bundesliga.

“Red Bull are accused of circumventing the 50+1 rule which is held in high regard in German football which is highly controversial.

“He was the head coach of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund who have positioned themselves as the antithesis of clubs like Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

“Especially Dortmund fans but a lot of football fans in general are not only annoyed, but somewhat angry.”