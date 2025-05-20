Jurgen Klopp's camp have responded to rumours he's set to take charge at Roma

Reports that Jurgen Klopp was about to sensationally return to the dugout with AS Roma spread like wildfire on Monday night, and just 24 hours later, Klopp’s agent has spoken out.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, the former Liverpool manager had agreed to replace Claudio Ranieri at Roma following talks with club owners The Friedkin Group and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi.

The story claimed Klopp had asked for six new signings, was ready to lead a Serie A rebuild, and had finally said “yes” to a return.

Adding fuel to the fire was a bizarre promotional video released by the Friedkin Group, who also own Everton, which appeared to spell out “KLOPP” using Rome landmarks: Kolosseum, Lupa, Olimpico, Pietro San, Pantheon.

That was enough for La Stampa, which declared that Klopp was ready to end his year-long break and take charge in Italy.

Roma’s hunt for a new boss is no secret. Ranieri stepped in on an interim basis and is expected to retire, leaving the Giallorossi in need of fresh leadership. But even with Klopp’s name bouncing around online, the reality is far less dramatic.

While the rumour mill was working overtime, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke wasted no time in killing the story on Tuesday.

“Klopp coaching Roma?” he said, speaking to Winwin. “This news is not true.”

That short, sharp response echoes what Klopp has made clear ever since leaving Anfield 12 months ago. The German walked away from Liverpool citing exhaustion, not ambition, and his public statements since have all pointed in one direction.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff,” he said back in May 2024. “But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy… I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Since January, Klopp has been working as Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull, a behind-the-scenes role that has taken him to clubs in Brazil, Japan and the U.S., as well as regular contact with Salzburg, Leipzig and the wider Red Bull setup in Europe.

But crucially, he’s made it crystal clear that coaching again is not on the table, at least not right now.

“I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team,” he said earlier this year. “That is a clear commitment… As much as you can give a guarantee, I will not be a coach at all.”

He added, “As of today, that’s it for me as a coach. I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months… Let’s see what else there is for me.”

La Stampa have since rowed back on their exclusive and blamed their leap on the viral video. In their update, they admitted the club had “categorically denied” the story and that Klopp “will not sit on the Giallorossi bench.”

It’s not the first time Klopp’s name has been attached to a big job post-Liverpool – Madrid, England, Germany have all been floated – and it likely won’t be the last.