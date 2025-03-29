Real Madrid ‘working’ on shock Jurgen Klopp hire as Xabi Alonso could miss out on big move

Jurgen Klopp could be in line for a stunning return to management, as Real Madrid are reportedly ‘working’ on him as a potential hire if Carlo Ancelotti opts to take the Brazil job.

Klopp left management at the end of 2024, having led them to Premier League and Champions League triumphs among his biggest honours. Those followed two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp promised not to manage another English club, and while he suggested he could be done with management for good – and is currently the head of global soccer for the Red Bull group – he could take up a job in another country, or choose to manage a national team.

He could soon be offered the chance to do either of those things. According to TBRFootball, after the sacking of Brazil coach Dorival Junior, Klopp is being considered for the role.

Perhaps more intriguingly, though, so is Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, and he is their first choice, with separate reports stating they have opened talks with him.

As a result, Real are said to be doing ‘work’ on options to replace the boss if he leaves, and Klopp is one of those. The club want a manager with experience working with a blend of superstars and young players, and the former Liverpool boss certainly has that.

It would be a shock were he to return to club management with Real, but as arguably the biggest club in the world, there would surely be some appeal.

Former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso is said to be the ‘preferred candidate’ for Los Blancos. But he did not want to take leave his post at Bayer Leverkusen last year, when the Liverpool job came up, so there’s no guarantee he’d take the role at Real if offered it.

That seems to be true of Klopp, too, but there could be the opportunity to link up with his former prodigy Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is reportedly very close to a move to Real.

If not Real or Brazil, the German boss could have a third option, as it’s believed if Mauricio Pochettino were to leave his role as the USA boss, Klopp ‘is one of the names’ that would be looked at.

