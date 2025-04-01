Shock Klopp comeback with Real Madrid dismissed as ex-Liverpool boss has eyes elsewhere

Reports of Jurgen Klopp returning to management with Real Madrid have been dismissed, though there is a chance that the former Liverpool boss does make a comeback elsewhere.

Klopp left club management at the end of the 2023/24 season, following nine years with Liverpool. The manager, who won both the Premier League and Champions League, promised never to manage an English club again.

But there have been rumours that he could move abroad, leaving his role as head of global soccer at Red Bull to take the Real Madrid job, with Carlo Ancelotti being eyed for the vacant Brazil role.

Our friends at TEAMtalk, however, have stated ‘there is nothing in links between Klopp and Madrid‘. That is not to say that the former Liverpool boss could not be convinced to return to management full stop.

Indeed, the report states a return, though not imminent, is possible. It’s said Klopp could be interested in taking up an international role.

The report suggests Germany could naturally be an option, given it’s the manager’s home country. There is no suggestion they would part with Julian Nagelsmann, though.

It is also believed that Klopp would be interested in the England job if it became available in the future. He spent a lot of his career in England, and the Three Lions are not averse to appointing a German, with Thomas Tuchel currently in the role.

The FA is not planning for a change of personnel at the top, having only just appointed Tuchel, but Klopp would be a name on the shortlist ‘if it becomes necessary’.

That would seem, at the moment, the most likely way Klopp would leave his current role.

Real, meanwhile, are said to be viewing Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as the ‘priority’ for their role. It’s not clear exactly when Ancelotti will depart, but when he does, Alonso is said to be the only name Real care to consider.

Leverkusen are not expected to stand in the Spaniard’s way, so if he’s open to the move, it seems open and shut.

