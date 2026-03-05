A massive night of crucial Premier League action dominates the headlines on Thursday morning, thanks in large part to Fabian Hurzeler’s huff, but it’s the guff and nonsense we’re interested in.

Which means more spurious attempts to link Jurgen Klopp to the Man United job, and outrageous revelations from Brennan Johnson’s Tottenham career.

Obviously.

Klopp of the pops

Mediawatch does understand why the British media are collectively so desperate to get Jurgen Klopp back into Our League.

His teams were more fun and watchable than most of what we get now, and Klopp himself was relentlessly good value in a post-match scenario – win, lose or draw.

But we do need them to understand that it almost certainly won’t happen. And that if it does happen there is only one route that isn’t entirely impossible.

Today, that gentle message of ‘We understand but you must move on with your life’ goes to the Daily Express. Not usually an outlet one would associate with a rose-tinted view of the past and a desperate, yearning desire to go back to a ‘better’ time even though it is impossible.

Jurgen Klopp makes decision on taking Man Utd job as German ‘misses being manager’

We think we can guess this decision.

Jurgen Klopp has a very clear view on potentially managing Manchester United if he is approached in the summer, according to reports.

We think we can guess this clear view.

…it has been suggested that he could become a target if Carrick is denied the permanent manager’s job at the end of the season. However, such a move would be extremely unlikely.

No way. Why?

That’s because Klopp has absolutely no interest in managing another Premier League club out of respect for Liverpool, according to Sky Sports Switzerland.

It might be ‘according to Sky Sports Switzerland’ but also and more importantly it’s according to, well, Jurgen Klopp. For the umpteenth time we must go back to his own entirely clear and unequivocal words when he first announced he would be leaving Liverpool, words he has never given even the slightest hint or suggestion he might go back on.

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. “That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. “There’s no chance. This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that.”

Still, good to have that second-sourced by Sky Sports Switzerland.

City flickers

Unusual for us, this, but we’re going to indulge in a small amount of pedantry here. It’s been slightly bothering us over the last couple of weeks when City have been within five points of Arsenal with a game in hand.

‘It’s in City’s hands now’ has been the phrase but while we accept it’s always obvious and implied by the fact they are top of the table, it has also never been out of Arsenal’s hands either.

Slowly but surely over the last couple of weeks, the bald fact that if City won all their remaining games they would be champions has undergone a metamorphosis from that simple factual statement into an actual advantage over Arsenal, for whom the same thing was true but more so; they could drop points and it still be the case that winning all their other games would definitely be enough.

And now that City have dropped points, we get this from the Daily Mirror.

Man City surrender Premier League title advantage as reality hits for Pep Guardiola

There never was a title advantage. What was true of City was always more true of Arsenal, who even before Wednesday night were massive odds-on favourites with the bookies and given around an 86 per cent chance of winning the title by Opta’s projections.

Pep Guardiola’s side have handed the initiative for the Premier League over to Arsenal after stumbling at The Etihad

Handed over? Arsenal have held the initiative for the title race since Liverpool’s collapse in the autumn. City have lost for now the largely hypothetical notion of ‘win every game and…’ but that always still required them to beat Arsenal. The Gunners have never been helpless bystanders. Only two teams have ever held the initiative in this title race and neither of them has been Man City.

Aussie rules

It’s pretty much open season on Tottenham right now, and you know what? That’s absolutely fair enough. They deserve pretty much all of it.

But not completely all of it. We can totally understand the desire to uncover some Brennan Johnson angle given that tonight his Crystal Palace team head to Tottenham for an uncomfortably significant game with a great many weary Spurs fans having long since resigned themselves to the inevitability of Johnson’s first (only?) goal for Palace sending them ever closer to relegation.

We’re not really sure this from the Daily Express quite lands, though, despite the promises made by the headline.

Brennan Johnson broke controversial unwritten rule before Tottenham exit

You have our attention.

Brennan Johnson caused a stir after breaching an unspoken rule during his time with Tottenham.

Sounds like they had simply no choice but to sell him. But what was his crime, precisely? It all happened in Australia, you see.

Tottenham held an open training session at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Thousands of supporters turned up, eager to see the team – then led by Australian legend Ange Postecoglou – in action. Following the session, the players and coaching staff completed a lap of the pitch to acknowledge the fans.

Okay, the presence of Australia and Ange Postecoglou in this tale is starting to suggest that ‘before Tottenham exit’ appears to exist in the realm of technically true, but not relevantly so. But carry on.

During this, an ‘Aussie rules’ football – referred to as a Sherrin – was lobbed at Johnson, who, after momentarily fumbling the catch, retrieved it and kindly tossed it back into the crowd. However, as harmless as this exchange may have appeared, Johnson had unwittingly breached one of Australian sport’s most significant unwritten rules. Historically, football clubs touring Australia have frequently posed for photographs clutching the iconic Sherrin football. But Football Australia – the governing body for Australian football – has cracked down on this tradition as it promotes a competing version of the game.

He’s lucky he was only sold and didn’t serve jail time frankly.

Oh, and in case you were wondering. May 2024. That’s when this breach of ‘one of Australian sport’s most significant unwritten rules’ took place. So yes, it was ‘before Tottenham exit’. Over 18 months before.

We’re pretty sure that it is now, sadly, the only thing anyone will ever remember of his Tottenham career.

Trent bridge

Another episode of the ever-popular Missing Words Round here, courtesy of the Mirror.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets thumbs up to complete Liverpool return amid Anfield issues

Today’s answer is ‘from Glen Johnson’. Thanks for playing.