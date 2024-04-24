Jurgen Klopp makes title race admission as Liverpool players told to ‘look in the mirror’

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool will require their two title challengers to “have a very bad moment” if they’re to win the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday.

Goals from Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin either side of half-time secured the win – a first over the Blues’ arch-rivals at Goodison Park in almost 14 years – which lifted them eight points clear of the relegation zone with just four games remaining.

Klopp’s much-celebrated ‘last dance’ for Liverpool took a further turn for the worse after the club’s Europa League exit at the hands of Atalanta with his side now sitting three points adrift of leaders Arsenal and only one clear of third-placed Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

‘I can only apologise’

There now looks to be two horses in the title race, and after the game Klopp admitted the odds are massively stacked against his side.

“Arsenal and Manchester City must have a very bad moment,” Klopp said when asked if Liverpool can still win the title.

“I don’t know. I can only apologise for today to the people. We should have done better but we didn’t.”

Liverpool players told ‘to look in the mirror’

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk says all the players need to “look in the mirror”, insisting “we can’t let the season go out like this”.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “Very disappointed in so many ways.

“I think everyone has to look in the mirror, look at their own performance and if they really gave everything. Do they really want to win the league?

“We are fighting, there are games after tonight, but play like we did overall in the game like today… not winning challenges and giving the ref an opportunity to give a free-kick like he did many times, then you have no chance to win a title.

“It’s a tough one and we need to do much better against a side that’s [fighting] relegation. We had clear-cut chances in the first half that we should have scored but we weren’t good enough and it starts with the fight. We can’t let the season go out like this.”