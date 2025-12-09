According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has set two ‘firm demands’ to replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid after being made their ‘top candidate’.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Liverpool legend announced his exit from the Premier League giants before the end of the season as he felt he needed a break from management after a long stint at Anfield.

Klopp also admitted that he may never return to management and he returned to football at the start of 2025, becoming Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

On the surface, Klopp appears to be enjoying this less stressful job, but he has been heavily linked with a potential return to management in recent weeks.

He has been mooted as a replacement for Arne Slot at Liverpool, though this is unlikely due to Michael Edwards being back in charge of the club.

Therefore, a move to Real Madrid appears more feasible, especially because Alonso is under immense pressure at the Spanish giants.

On Sunday, Real Madrid suffered a damaging 2-0 loss against Celta Vigo in La Liga and it has been reported that he risks losing his job if Manchester City beat them in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

It has also been claimed that the club have already ‘launched a jaw-dropping bid’ to appoint Klopp, who is said to have set his ‘firm demands’ to replace Alonso.

This is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who are reporting that he is the ‘top candidate’ to replace Alonso and his ‘firm conditions to accet the challenge’ is that they ‘get rid’ of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes as part of a ‘complete overhaul’.

The report has explained why he is not keen to work with Vinicius and Rodrygo.

They explained: ‘Vinícius’s future hangs by a thread if Klopp takes over. The German values ​​his qualities, but is unwilling to tolerate attitudes that, in his view, harm the team’s dynamics. He expects defensive commitment, respect for the rules, and competitive maturity. These are three areas where the Brazilian has received numerous internal warnings without much improvement.

‘Rodrygo’s place in the team is also not guaranteed if Jürgen Klopp takes over at the Bernabéu. His current form is critical: he hasn’t scored since March, and each performance only reinforces the perception of stagnation. For a manager who demands immediate impact and constant energy, his poor performance makes him a clear candidate for departure.’