It seems Jurgen Klopp has already given Liverpool two names to replace Arne Slot and one of them is Steven Gerrard.

Except he hasn’t really. And nor has a sack agreement been reached. It’s another day in the Mediawatch bunker…

Slot sack agreement reached as two alternatives linger

Mediawatch wrote at length about the semantics of the headline-mangling ‘agreement reached’ phrase on Wednesday, concluding that in big 2025 an ‘agreement reached’ is literally absolutely f*cking anything where two or more people have the same opinion on a thing.

Which is how we arrive at ‘Liverpool sack agreement reached after Arne Slot disaster vs PSV’ in the Express.

And of course the ‘Liverpool sack agreement’ that has been ‘reached’ is that Steve McManaman and Steven Gerrard both think that ‘it remains “too early” to consider sacking Liverpool boss Arne Slot’.

‘Reached an agreement’ sounds a little more Potsdam than the reality of two relatively sensible men having a sensible reaction while in the same room; we don’t think it merits a handshake in front of a lectern.

Mediawatch’s eyes are then drawn to another Express headline: ‘Jurgen Klopp has already given Liverpool green light to appoint ‘fantastic’ boss’.

We’re not entirely sure he still has that kind of power at Liverpool, but we suppose his words may still carry some weight.

Though maybe not the words he spoke in 2018 when he was still Liverpool manager, Zidane was still Real Madrid manager and Arne Slot was assistant manager at AZ. Any green light given over seven years ago will surely need a new bulb by now.

And then literally on the very same page, we stumble upon ‘Jurgen Klopp has already teased Liverpool’s next manager to replace Arne Slot’.

Zidane again? No, this time it’s Steven Gerrard, who Klopp endorsed four years ago when the idea of Gerrard replacing him at Liverpool was not yet utterly ludicrous.

That theme is repeated in the Liverpool Echo with their ‘Jurgen Klopp has already told Liverpool supporters who will replace Arne Slot‘ headline.

He really f***ing hasn’t. He was asked in December 2021 when Gerrard had not long been in charge of Aston Villa whether he thought he would one day manage Liverpool and Klopp said: “Oh yes I do, absolutely. I believe it will definitely happen. Good for everyone.”

And we believe that if you asked Klopp for his opinion four whole years later, he might give a rather different answer, not least because saying “not a sodding chance” would have been unthinkable back in 2021.

Criminal damage

Sticking with the Jurgen Klopp theme, the Mirror have weighed in with quite the hook…

5 telling things Jurgen Klopp has said about Arne Slot after ‘criminal’ Liverpool start

You know what telling thing Jurgen Klopp definitely hasn’t said? Anything about a ‘criminal’ Liverpool start. So that’s a big fat lie to start with.

‘Liverpool manager Arne Slot appears to have the backing of former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as pressure mounts on the Dutchman,’ is how this piece begins, before relating all the things Klopp has said about Slot long before pressure mounted on the Dutchman.

It’s as irrelevant as what he said about Steven sodding Gerrard in 2021.

Liverpool Arne Slot sack LIVE

‘Liverpool news LIVE: Arne Slot sack verdicts with press conference planned after PSV loss’ screams the Mirror.

Was the press conference – to preview Sunday’s clash with West Ham – already planned? Oh yes. Is that clear from the headline? F*** no.

The WORST Liverpool team in 72 years

There are lots of outlets happy to trot out the ‘worst run in 72 years’ line, which is a really lazy way of saying that Liverpool were relegated in 1953/54 and haven’t finished in the bottom half of any table since.

The last time Liverpool had a run as bad as this Winston Churchill was Prime Minister. 72 years. #LIVPSV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 26, 2025

Nope, that’s a nonsense. That Liverpool team failed to win any of 15 games, losing 10 in that run, in 1953/54. This is not ‘a run as bad as this’; that’s not how numbers work.

This Liverpool team are now in the club’s worst run since relegation in 1953-54, which included a run of 15 matches without a win, 10 of those defeats. Slot’s run of nine losses in the last 12 risks surpassing that historic low.

No, the Daily Telegraph, that’s not how numbers work either. A run of three wins (and nine defeats) in 12 cannot ‘risk surpassing’ 15 matches without a win.