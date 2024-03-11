Jurgen Klopp v Sky: The full tetchy transcript on the Jeremy Doku non-penalty
Jurgen Klopp had a tetchy conversation with Sky Sports reporter Pat Davidson after the 1-1 draw with Manchester City in which he thought Liverpool should have been awarded an injury-time penalty.
Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister on the chest with his studs in the area in injury-time but referee Michael Oliver waved play on.
Jurgen Klopp: If the ball is not there, he kills him
VAR Stuart Attwell took a long look at the incident but decided that Doku had challenged for the ball in a ‘reasonable’ position, as overheard by Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury.
Klopp had an exchange with Davidson after the game when the Sky Sports man asked him about the decision.
Klopp: “It’s worth talking about it. Maybe you can answer me, would you have given a penalty in that situation?”
Davidson: “I am not surprised VAR didn’t overturn it.”
Klopp: “For the wrong reason that you are not surprised?”
Davidson: “Because of the high bar.”
Klopp: “What is a high bar?”
Davidson: “The high bar, the off-field official not wanting to re-referee the match.”
Klopp: “Isn’t it [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking how high a bar you have to overcome to find the right decision?
“This situation, in all positions on the pitch, is 100 per cent a foul. It’s 100 per cent a foul and a yellow card. Because he hit the ball, yes.
“But he could only hit the ball because his foot is right there [high up]. And yes, he hit the ball. But if the ball is not there, he kills him [Mac Allister]. That’s how it is, it’s as easy as that.
“You will find people [who will say it’s not a penalty]. You employed Mike Dean, is he working for Sky? Congratulations that’s a great appointment by the way. He will find something and all the others as well.
“It’s a penalty for all football people. It’s a penalty for people, if you think it’s not one then maybe you’re not a football fan.”
What the Sky Sports pundits thought
Actually, Dean himself said on Sky Sports when watching the incident live: “It is a massive decision for the VAR. He got a tiny touch on the ball but the follow-through caught him full in the rib cage. I wouldn’t be surprised if they sent the referee to the screen.”
When the check was complete, Dean said: “He played the ball first and I am guessing they’re saying the follow-through is a normal coming together. He is very, very fortunate in my opinion there, Doku.”
Roy Keane said: “Klopp makes a good point about Doku getting the ball but his foot is so high. I don’t think there’s any force behind it. So, I think the officials got it right. But he’s a lucky boy.”
Jamie Carragher agreed, saying: “I think he sees Mac Allister coming in and he’s almost trying to pull his foot away. I think if that’s being given on the pitch, it’s not getting overturned.
“But once it’s not given, he’s not gone fully right through with it. I agree with that, but I do think there is an unwritten rule in football where a penalty has to be a bit more.
“When it’s in the box, it has to be a little bit more. He’s lucky but I can see why he’s not given it.”
Former City defender Micah Richards said: “Of course I was worried. I thought he was naïve. If you look at Doku, he could have headed it. Why didn’t he header it out? It’s going to cause drama, but I agree with Carragher.”