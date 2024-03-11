Jurgen Klopp had a tetchy conversation with Sky Sports reporter Pat Davidson after the 1-1 draw with Manchester City in which he thought Liverpool should have been awarded an injury-time penalty.

Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister on the chest with his studs in the area in injury-time but referee Michael Oliver waved play on.

Jurgen Klopp: If the ball is not there, he kills him

VAR Stuart Attwell took a long look at the incident but decided that Doku had challenged for the ball in a ‘reasonable’ position, as overheard by Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury.

Klopp had an exchange with Davidson after the game when the Sky Sports man asked him about the decision.

Klopp: “It’s worth talking about it. Maybe you can answer me, would you have given a penalty in that situation?”

Davidson: “I am not surprised VAR didn’t overturn it.”

Klopp: “For the wrong reason that you are not surprised?”

Davidson: “Because of the high bar.”

Klopp: “What is a high bar?”

Davidson: “The high bar, the off-field official not wanting to re-referee the match.”

Klopp: “Isn’t it [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking how high a bar you have to overcome to find the right decision?

“This situation, in all positions on the pitch, is 100 per cent a foul. It’s 100 per cent a foul and a yellow card. Because he hit the ball, yes.

“But he could only hit the ball because his foot is right there [high up]. And yes, he hit the ball. But if the ball is not there, he kills him [Mac Allister]. That’s how it is, it’s as easy as that.

“You will find people [who will say it’s not a penalty]. You employed Mike Dean, is he working for Sky? Congratulations that’s a great appointment by the way. He will find something and all the others as well.

“It’s a penalty for all football people. It’s a penalty for people, if you think it’s not one then maybe you’re not a football fan.”

What the Sky Sports pundits thought

Actually, Dean himself said on Sky Sports when watching the incident live: “It is a massive decision for the VAR. He got a tiny touch on the ball but the follow-through caught him full in the rib cage. I wouldn’t be surprised if they sent the referee to the screen.”

When the check was complete, Dean said: “He played the ball first and I am guessing they’re saying the follow-through is a normal coming together. He is very, very fortunate in my opinion there, Doku.”

Roy Keane said: “Klopp makes a good point about Doku getting the ball but his foot is so high. I don’t think there’s any force behind it. So, I think the officials got it right. But he’s a lucky boy.”

Jamie Carragher agreed, saying: “I think he sees Mac Allister coming in and he’s almost trying to pull his foot away. I think if that’s being given on the pitch, it’s not getting overturned.

“But once it’s not given, he’s not gone fully right through with it. I agree with that, but I do think there is an unwritten rule in football where a penalty has to be a bit more.

“When it’s in the box, it has to be a little bit more. He’s lucky but I can see why he’s not given it.”

Former City defender Micah Richards said: “Of course I was worried. I thought he was naïve. If you look at Doku, he could have headed it. Why didn’t he header it out? It’s going to cause drama, but I agree with Carragher.”