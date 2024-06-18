Juventus cool Greenwood interest and plot move to sign another Manchester United outcast

Borussia Dortmund are unsure if Jadon Sancho will be able to return to the club next season

Juventus are set to abandon their attempts to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and will instead turn their attention to his teammate Jadon Sancho.

The Italian giants have long been named as the most interested in Greenwood, who hasn’t played for United since being suspended by the club after allegations of assaulting his girlfriend came to light in 2022.

Greenwood, 22, spent last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe and impressed in La Liga, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 33 games. Since Erik ten Hag was confirmed to be staying at Manchester United, though, it has become clear his permanent future lies away from the club.

Juve to enter Sancho race

Juve had been reportedly in talks over a deal, with United said to want £50m for the player. But their willingness to listen to offers for Sancho at around £40m has led the Bianconeri to change their target, according to The Sun.

Yet Juve are not yet giving up on Greenwood completely, as they could look to sign him on a loan to buy agreement.

Sancho himself is coming off a successful loan spell back at former club Borussia Dortmund, whom he helped reach the Champions League final before defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley earlier this month by scoring once. He made four goal contributions in the Bundesliga as Dortmund finished fifth.

It had been thought that Dortmund would look to make a deal for Sancho to return to Signal Iduna Park on a permanent deal, but the departure of boss Edin Terzic and subsequent appointment of Nuri Sahin as his replacement may have an impact on that decision.



Sancho has not featured at united since a public falling out with Ten Hag over his training performances last season, and it has never seemed likely that the winger would return to the fold. now the Dutchman is staying, he may well need to find a new club.

United will also be keen to cash in on both in order to fund a rebuild in the first summer under new minority stakeholder Sir jim Ratcliffe, after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season and winning the FA Cup.

It is all change at Juve this summer with former Inter midfielder Thiago Motta now in charge after Max Allegri’s second spell in charge came to an end. Motta oversaw Bologna’s impressive run to the Champions League last season.

