Juventus have joined Serie A champions Napoli in the race to bring in a Premier League winger in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United man Jadon Sancho is reportedly a key target for the Bianconeri and Juventus have ‘explored the conditions of a deal’ according to Sky Sports News correspondent Darmesh Sheth.

Sancho made 31 Premier League appearances on loan for Chelsea in 2024-25 after his United career stalled amid apparent tension with then-manager Erik ten Hag.

And, with Ruben Amorim and United on the hunt for attacking upgrades after a thoroughly disappointing season in his absence, Sancho is wanted by a number of clubs who believe the Red Devils will want or even need to sell the England winger.

Aston Villa and Napoli are among several clubs linked with a move for Sancho but Sheth reports that Juventus, who agreed a loan deal with United last summer before the player opted to stay closer to home.

“Juventus have explored the conditions of a deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho,” he told Sky Sports News.

“The Italian club will formally approach United if they believe a move is realistic and they are in touch with Sancho’s representatives over personal terms.”

Sancho decided to spend last season in London but is no stranger to embracing new horizons in pursuit of progress in his career.

In 2017, the former Watford junior left Manchester City and signed for German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and played more than 100 league games there before returning to Manchester with the Red Devils in 2021.

United loaned Sancho out twice under Ten Hag. His 2024 calendar year was split between a return to Dortmund and the start of his stint with Chelsea.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Amorim bans four ‘bad apples’ from Man Utd tour as Aston Villa make shock outcast ‘enquiry’

👉 £40m Man Utd signing ‘depends’ on departure as Aston Villa man ‘says yes’ to Red Devils

👉 Mbeumo deals Man Utd huge blow with Spurs U-turn for two reasons as £60m+ bid submitted

Sancho’s England career has stalled since he joined United and was clearly frustrated when Ten Hag dropped him and went public with his criticisms of the winger’s performance in training. Sancho was repeatedly left out of squads and, eventually, sent into exile.

Juventus will take Sancho’s previous adaptation to new surroundings into account if they pursue their interest in the 25-year-old.

Sancho was one of Dortmund’s leading lights at times in his initial four seasons in the Bundesliga, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions for the North Rhine-Westphalia side including two in their DFB-Pokal final win against RB Leipzig in 2021.

There were eight English players in Serie A last season including former Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly at Juventus, where he has now signed permanently.

Scotland international Scott McTominay, Sancho’s former United teammate, was named the Serie A MVP after leading the Partenopei to their fourth Scudetto.

Sheth reports that a reunion with McTominay or a second English summer signing for Juve would have to be in the form of a permanent transfer rather than a third loan, with United preferring to allow Sancho to leave once and for all.

They are understood to be demanding a fee in the region of £25m for the winger.