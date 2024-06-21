Premier League club Arsenal have made a £17million bid to sign Fenerbahce and Turkey full-back Ferdi Kadioglou, according to reports.

Kadioglou impressed in Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia in their Euro 2024 fixture on Tuesday.

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler was the star of the show but his team-mate starred with his forward runs on the ball and solid defending.

The 24-year-old is a left-back but can play on the right side of defence as well as in the centre of midfield.

This kind of versatility makes him a very appealing player for a club like Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta likely to use him as an inverted full-back if Kadioglou is signed.

Links to the Gunners have intensified in recent weeks and the player’s performance against Georgia has added fuel to the fire, with Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund also said to be keen.

With Arteta eager to improve his squad following consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League, Arsenal have reportedly made their move.

Arsenal table opening offer for Turkey international – reports

According to reports in Turkey, Arsenal have ‘made an offer’ for Kadioglou believed to be worth £17m (€20million).

It is claimed that the 24-year-old has been on the Gunners’ ‘agenda in recent months’ but they have been outdone by Dortmund, who have ‘also come in with a bid’ of £21.1m (€25m).

Dortmund’s new manager and former Turkey international Nuri Sahin could potentially be a big influence for the player and could help his side beat Arsenal in the race for Kadioglou’s signature.

Unfortunately for both clubs, Fenerbahce have ‘rejected’ the offers as club president Ali Koc ‘wants’ £29.5m (€35m).

There is also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the player has received offers from the Middle East, but he is not interested.

Under contract until 2026, Fenerbahce will know that Kadioglou’s valuation can only go down from here but less than £30m feels fair for a player of his quality.

It will be interested to see if Arsenal continue to pursue the Turkish left-back, with his performances at Euro 2024 likely to be a factor.

Kieran Tierney – whose loan at Real Sociedad is coming to an end – suffered what looked to be a serious injury in Scotland’s European Championship draw against Switzerland so might not be able to leave Arsenal this summer.

If he is seriously injured, Arteta could wait for him to return to full fitness and use him as opposed to signing a new player in his position.

Dortmund had been keen on signing Ian Maatsen from Chelsea on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell at the club in the second half of 2023/24.

They are now believed to be prioritising the signing of Kadioglou with Maatsen close to joining Aston Villa, though other names are on their list, according to reports in Germany.

