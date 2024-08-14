Olivier Boscagli and Ferdi Kadioglu with the Brighton badge

Brighton are reportedly working on deals to sign PSV centre-back Olivier Boscagli and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports.

The Seagulls have been busy this summer, signing five players for a combined £77million.

It is new head coach Fabian Hurzeler’s first transfer window in charge having replaced Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex and he is far from finished.

Several players are being linked with a move to Brighton, with a new defender appearing to be the 31-year-old’s top priority.

The latest name thrown in the mix is PSV’s Boscagli, who has played 162 times for the Dutch giants in three years at the club.

Their interest is stepping up, with reports from the Netherlands stating that Brighton have ‘made an initial offer’ for Boscacli.

Unfortunately for the Seagulls, the Eredivisie champions ‘immediately rejected this offer’.

It is not stated how much Brighton have offered for Boscagli but PSV ‘want a lot more’ than they want for fellow defender Jordan Teze, who is being linked with a £15m transfer to AS Monaco.

Brighton receive huge boost in pursuit of Turkey star

Another player Brighton are being linked with is Turkey and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

Kadioglu was excellent for Turkey at Euro 2024 and has been an early mainstay in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI.

However, amidst rumours surrounding his future, Kadioglu missed his side’s crucial Champions League qualifier against Lille on Tuesday evening.

Fenerbahce claimed that 24-year-old had a hamstring strain before the second-leg defeat to the French club.

They lost the opening leg 2-1 and went to extra time in the home leg after Bafode Diakite’s 91st-minute own goal but eventually lost thanks to a Jonathan David penalty.

All of this is very relevant in Brighton’s pursuit of Kadioglu, as reports from Turkey earlier on Tuesday claimed ‘if Fenerbahce are eliminated from Champions League qualifying’, they will accept a bid from the Premier League side.

They have indeed been knocked out by the French club, meaning the 24-year-old should now move to Brighton.

Before Tuesday’s match, Kadioglu reportedly ‘requested the management to accept the offer’ from Albion, believed to be in the region of 33 million euros (£28.2m), plus bonuses.

