Manchester United are in contact with the representatives of Ferdi Kadioglu as they weigh up making a bid for the Fenerbahce left-back, according to reports.

Kadioglu impressed at this summer’s European Championship with Turkey after a stellar campaign for Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

He has been strongly linked with a host of European clubs in recent months, with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund both believed to be interested.

More recently, Man Utd have been linked with a move to sign Kadioglu – who is reportedly valued at 35million euros (£29.9m) – in the summer transfer window.

Reports coming out of Turkey earlier this week stated that the Red Devils have ‘started to seriously take an interest in’ the 24-year-old full-back.

And on Friday, it was reported that Erik ten Hag’s side have ‘met with Kadioglu’s representatives and asked about contract terms he would demand’.

However, there is no agreement with Fenerbahce yet but if they do accept a bid, the Turkish international ‘wants to continue his career in the Premier League’ and ‘is open to offers from England’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Premier League pre-season friendly results: Liverpool beat Arsenal AND Man Utd

👉 Man Utd flop vows ‘you’ll hear the name Antony’ more with ‘demands’ high and Ten Hag to ‘rely’ on him

Man Utd have completed the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for a combined £88million this summer.

Their business is far from finished, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe chasing another centre-back and a new defensive midfielder and right-back.

Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are both tickling the fancy of Man Utd but are yet to agree a fee with the German giants.

Meanwhile, they have reportedly moved onto other midfield targets after being unable to agree a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd are back in action on Sunday against rivals Man City in the Community Shield, with Zirkzee expected to be in the squad.

Yoro will not be at Wembley and is out of action for up to three months after suffering a broken metatarsal.

Man Utd could be without Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the new season’s annual curtain-raiser, while Copa America winner Lisandro Martinez only rejoined the squad this week.

Ten Hag, whose squad was badly hindered by injuries last season, said: “Harry Maguire missed the (friendly) game (against Liverpool) as a precaution, but there’s still a question mark for Saturday.

“So we have training, we have to see whether he’s fit enough or not to be available.

“Victor played, but also he’s a question mark and also Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, they are also both question marks. We have to assess them tomorrow (Friday).”

Martinez, Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri returned to Carrington this week after extended breaks and Ten Hag said they were all currently being assessed.

“From individual to individual we will assess them and make a decision whether they start, or come from the bench, or they don’t play,” he said.

“We’ll think about Licha (Martinez) to be involved in the game.”

👉 MORE: Man Utd news | Premier League five-year net spend | Who will be the next England manager?