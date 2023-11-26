Kai Havertz: Arsenal man hailed as only player ‘in the world’ who can do what he does

Owen Hargreaves believes there is not “another player in the world” who can play the amount of positions Kai Havertz can, but he doesn’t “think he knows” his own quality.

Havertz has had a slow start since his £65million move from Chelsea in the summer. He’s scored two goals – the first of which a penalty given to him somewhat out of pity – and has assisted once.

Mikel Arteta made the bold choice to move him to the centre of midfield when he joined, despite the fact the German played largely as a striker at his former side, or in his deepest role, as an attacking-midfielder.

For Germany in the last international break, Havertz was trialled as a left-back, and scored early on in his first appearance there.

He also came off the bench to score for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Brentford last time out, playing in a more advanced position.

Hargreaves believes the Gunners man is the only player in the world who can play the amount of positions he can, but that might mean he never actually nails one position down.

“Actually, I feel a little bit for him because he is a really talented player. He is almost too versatile,” he told Premier League Productions.

“Midweek for Germany he played as a left-back or wing-back. Today he came on and played as a centre-forward.

“Tell me another player in the world who can do that? Who can play as a right winger and number ten? He has an amazing skill set. Technically he is very good.”

James Milner says hello. In any case, Hargreaves believes Havertz needs to be given a consistent run playing one position, rather than jumping around the pitch.

“Kai can play five positions. But, at some point, someone needs to say ‘Kai, we need you to play there’. I think if he can play there for a full season, then he can be a brilliant player,” Hargreaves added.

“But I don’t think he knows. Naturally, he is a number ten, but [Martin] Odegaard plays there.”

The issue with playing so many positions is it shows you’re not good enough in one to be given ample playing time there. Havertz can do a job in few different positions, but he’s not yet shown for Arsenal that he’s their best asset in any of them.

