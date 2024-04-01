According to reports, England star Kalvin Phillips is ‘set to be offered an escape route’ following his nightmare spells at Manchester City and West Ham.

Phillips has endured a rough couple of seasons following his £42m move from boyhood club Leeds United to Man City ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 28-year-old was unable to dislodge Rodri at Man City as Pep Guardiola only used him sparingly before he headed to West Ham on loan during this year’s January transfer window.

This transfer was viewed as a good move at the time but Phillips has found life difficult at the London Stadium. He has slipped down the pecking order after making several clear mistakes.

Phillips made a 21-minute cameo appearance off the bench on Saturday against Newcastle at St James’ Park. While he was on the pitch, his foul on Anthony Gordon gifted Eddie Howe’s side a penalty and the hosts went onto score three late goals to win 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

When leaving the ground, Phillips gave West Ham fans the middle finger after one supporter appeared to call him “useless”.

Kalvin Phillips’ reaction to the West Ham fans criticising him whilst getting on the bus after the loss at Newcastle yesterday. 🖕 Was his response justified? 🤔pic.twitter.com/8izX8N2scT — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) March 31, 2024

Given how poorly Phillips has performed in recent weeks, West Ham are unlikely to sign him permanently in the summer and he is also unlikely to feature for England at the European Championships.

The Sun are reporting that Phillips is ‘set to be offered a transfer escape route’ as Leeds United are ‘plotting to take him back to Elland Road’ as long as they ‘clinch an immediate top-flight return’.

Leeds United, Phillips ‘stumbling block’

It is said that Leeds United ‘want to offer Phillips a chance to rebuild his career and reckon Man City would do business for around £30m to get him off the books’. Regarding a potential ‘stumbling block’, the report adds.

‘The champions’ interest in Hammers midfielder Lucas Paqueta is a potential stumbling block, as they would like to use Phillips as a makeweight in the summer. ‘City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Brazilian — who has an £85m release clause — and would like to offset a chunk of the asking price against his midfield misfit. ‘But that increasingly looks like wishful thinking on City’s part, as Phillips’ time in London has been another disaster.’

