According to reports, Manchester City could ‘accept a huge loss’ to let Kalvin Phillips leave in the summer amid interest from Fulham and Leeds United.

The England international left Leeds United ahead of the 2022/23 season as Man City paid around £45m to sign him. This move has not gone to plan for anyone involved as he barely featured for the Big Six club before joining West Ham on loan in January.

Phillips’ woes continue

Phillips was unable to dislodge Rodri in the Man City team and he was sent out on loan to the Hammers in January for some game time ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, this move has not gone well either as he has made a couple of high-profile mistakes and his game time has been limited.

After conceding a penalty in West Ham’s 4-3 loss to Newcastle, Phillips was caught giving Hammers supporters the middle finger after being berated when entering their team bus.

Since then, it’s been suggested that Phillips could return to Leeds United in the summer as they would be willing to offer £30m for the midfielder if they get promoted back to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Man City are ‘ready to accept a huge loss’ to let Phillips leave in the summer.

The report explains: ‘Phillips’ valuation has now plummeted and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Man City are aware they will need to take a “huge loss” to get him off the books this summer.

‘They were expecting to boost his value with the loan at West Ham – but are now preparing to take a lower fee in the off-season.’

Fulham eye ‘triple summer raid’

Football Transfers claim Fulham are also going to be in the running to sign Phillips in the summer.

It is suggested that Phillips could replace Portugal international Joao Palhinha, who is likely to be targeted by several elite European clubs this summer. The report adds.