Leeds plan ‘sensational’ Phillips return on one condition; ‘heavy spending’ summer on the cards

Leeds United will try to re-sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City if they are promoted back to the Premier League, according to a report.

Phillips is currently on loan at West Ham United after struggling for minutes under Pep Guardiola.

It has been a dismal start to life at the London Stadium for the England midfielder, however.

On his debut for the Hammers, Phillips produced a costly error in his defensive third to gift Dominic Solanke a goal for Bournemouth.

He was dropped to the bench for the trip to Manchester United a few days later and again gave the ball away cheaply to assist a goal for the opposition.

Phillips then played 45 minutes in the 6-0 home loss to Arsenal and was sent off in his fourth West Ham appearance, a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

So, yeah, it has not been great for Phillips, who is playing for a place at Euro 2024 for England.

He was probably doing himself more good rotting on the bench for City, to be honest.

Phillips loved life during his time at Leeds and was a massive fan favourite there. It was for the Whites he broke into the England squad, without making a Premier League appearance.

A return to Elland Road could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track, but it feels very unlikely as long as Leeds are in the Championship.

They are flying under Daniel Farke, however, and are favourites alongside Leicester City – who they beat 3-1 on Friday – to gain promotion.

Phillips’ return to his boyhood club could be on the cards, with Football Insider reporting that Farke’s side ‘will be in the market to sensationally’ re-sign the 28-year-old if they are promoted back to the top flight.

Farke will be able to ‘spend heavily’ if the Yorkshire outfit are promoted and ‘a midfield kingpin’ will be a top priority.

The current expectation is that the player will return to Manchester City after his six-month West Ham loan, and will be sold this summer.

It is claimed that the Irons will be in the race to permanently sign Phillips, with his £140,000-a-week salary likely to be a ‘stumbling block’ in Leeds’ pursuit of their former player.

