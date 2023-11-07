Juventus make ‘exceptional’ £45m Liverpool, Spurs-linked Man City man ‘January’s first target’

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a surprise move to Juventus.

Juventus are in talks to sign Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips and have made him their ‘first target for January’, according to reports.

Phillips joined City from Leeds United for a fee in the region of £45million last summer but he has found minutes very hard to come by in Manchester.

Usurping the impeccable Rodri in defensive midfield has proven itself to be quite the task for the England international, who only started four games last season.

Some thought he was taking the same time as Jack Grealish to adapt to life under Pep Guardiola but this season has not been an improvement for Phillips, who still can’t get a kick.

Even with Rodri suspended for three games, Guardiola did not trust the former Leeds midfielder enough to start him in either Premier League game at Wolves and Arsenal.

His lack of minutes at club level has not stopped England manager Gareth Southgate from calling him up and starting him on the international stage, though.

After deciding against a transfer away from the Etihad in the summer transfer window, Phillips is expected to call it a day and finally move on when the window re-opens in January.

There is plenty of Premier League interest in Phillips, including from Fulham, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle United.

However, Serie A giants Juventus – who are not competing in Europe this season – have entered the race as a bit of a wildcard.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.it, there was a meeting between Old Lady director Giovanni Manna and Phillips’ representatives on Monday.

The 27-year-old is the club’s ‘first target for January’ with both parties working on the ‘formula’ to bring him to Turin.

It might feel like Guardiola does not rate Phillips but speaking to reporters on Monday, the Cityzens manager called the ex-Leeds favourite an “exceptional” player.

“Kalvin is exceptional in many things. Why he doesn’t play? Rodri is key for us,” Guardiola said, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Never, ever makes one action against mates that play, or a bad face, training bad. I’d love to give him as much minutes as possible.”

Should Phillips ask to leave, Guardiola is unlikely to stand in his way.

The manager recently noted that this would be the case and the departures of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Riyad Mahrez are proof of this.

“I said a few months ago, but after that they have to agree with the club,” Pep explained last month.

“My opinion is my opinion. The last word belongs to the club.

“If he decides to do it [leave], then do it. If the agreement is not done, then he stays. He’s behaving incredibly.

“One of the most generous players I’ve ever seen – honestly, as I don’t want to compliment when players don’t play matches. Others are maybe problems in locker room – it’s completely the opposite.

“Every time he goes to national team with Gareth [Southgate] I’m the happiest man in the world. When he plays it’s a benefit for me. I don’t know what will happen with Kalvin because when the transfer window is open, nobody knows.”

