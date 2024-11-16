Kane backtracks as England callout was ‘just a reminder’ to clubs which he ‘didn’t expect’ to blow up

Harry Kane has stated his England callout was "just a reminder" of how special it is to represent the country

Harry Kane has seemingly backtracked on comments about English players choosing to miss the international break, suggesting it was “just a reminder” of how special it is to play for England.

England saw eight players drop out of the Three Lions’ latest squad before the games even began in November. Kane suggested at the time that he was disappointed, seemingly at players, “taking advantage” of a “tough period of the season”.

He continued: “I think England comes before anything. England comes before club.”

That clearly seem as if the suggestion was that players should prioritise England over their respective club sides, but before a game against Ireland, Kane backtracked, suggesting he was instead unhappy at clubs, with players praised.

“All the players try and give their best whenever they come with England, I know it’s a really tough stage of the season,” he said.

“Whoever is in the squad is the most important thing. Whatever we have here is all we can work with.

“Going forward there are always going to be injuries, it is just whoever is with the squad is ready to make a difference.

“I didn’t expect it to get as much coverage as it did. The November camp has always been difficult – you’re in the heart of a lot of games.

“So it’s just my opinion that it is really important after a major championship, where September, October, November camps are really important in a year ahead to the World Cup.

“These are the camps as well where you build that culture and that togetherness that lead you into a World Cup. It was just a reminder that it’s really, really special to play for England.”

England won the first game of the break – a 3-0 victory over Greece that Kane did not start in, and his replacement, Ollie Watkins, opened the scoring.

Lee Carsley, in his final game in charge of the Three Lions, did not make any reference to if Kane would play or not, but did state: “In terms of the future, my priority is making sure that we get the job done tomorrow.

“Fully respectful of Ireland and the strengths that they have, so we have to make sure that we approach the game properly.”

