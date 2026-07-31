Bayern Munich want Benjamin Sesko to join Harry Kane in their attack

Bayern Munich remain interested in Benjamin Sesko, amid a plan to play the Manchester United striker in the same side as current talisman Harry Kane, per an insider.

Sesko enjoyed a 12-goal debut season with United after his £74million transfer from RB Leipzig. He helped the Red Devils to third in the Premier League and is expected to be an important asset in both the Premier League and Champions League in the coming season.

That he offers a different dynamic to fellow attacking options Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will be ideal for United in different games across the season.

But Sesko’s assets have also made him a player of interest to some other clubs, Bayern Munich among them.

Insider Christian Falk has revealed his ‘pure striker’ abilities made him an interesting asset to the Bundesliga giants previously, and their interest remains.

He states that while Sesko was too expensive for Bayern when United landed him, they’re still looking for a striker of his stature, and he remains on the list as a ‘very interesting’ player for the German giants.

It’s suggested if he has struggles in the Premier League, Bayern could return to the idea of signing him.

Kane plans clear at Bayern

Falk reveals that the plan for the future is to sign a Kane successor, and a man capable of playing in a two-striker system.

He reveals Kane is going to drop into a deeper role when his legs begin to go – seemingly no danger of that after a 61-goal season – but in the future.

Sesko is seen as an ideal option to benefit from Kane’s passing and playmaking ability.

However, Bayern have this summer signed Ismael Saibari, who’s capable both as an attacking midfielder and as a striker, and Falk has suggested the club could use him to cover the role and see if it works, before potentially coming back to Sesko.

Kane’s future appears to be set with Bayern, despite links with a return to England at some point.

Falk states the striker is not bothered about the Premier League goals record, for which he is second, and would rather stay at Bayern and compete for trophies.

He is said to be looking for a new long-term contract from Bayern, with all parties clear on the matter – a minimum two-year extension of his current deal.

Direct talks will reportedly begin when Kane returns from his post-World Cup holiday in early August.

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