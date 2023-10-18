Kane believes England make qualifying ‘look easy’ despite ‘tough group’ alongside Italy, Ukraine

Harry Kane has praised his England teammates for making qualifying from a tough group look “easy” after Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Italy secured the Three Lions a spot at Euro 2024.

The Bayern Munich striker scored twice, once from the penalty spot, to help his side come from behind after Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring for the visitors at Wembley.

Jude Bellingham was the best player on the pitch, though, as the Real Madrid midfielder continued his incredible form.

Speaking after the win, Kane admitted that England can make qualifying look a breeze at times but insists their qualification group – which consisted of Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta, and themselves – was tricky.

He told Radio 5 Live: “I feel like sometimes we make qualifying look easy, so credit to the boys because it’s not.

“We’ve had one of the toughest groups, you’ve seen over recent years some big nations not going to major tournaments, so to do it [qualify] with two games to spare just shows the path we are on.

“We can enjoy it, it was a really good performance from everyone, even when we went one nil down there was no panic. We stayed calm and carried on doing what we have done the whole campaign and obviously got the rewards in the second half.

“I love playing here at Wembley,” Kane said when asked about surpassing Bobby Charlton’s record of goals scored at Wembley for England. “I love playing for England full stop.

“To do it here at home is always special, perform in front of our fans, to wear the badge, to lead the boys out, and of course to score as well is one of the best feelings ever.

READ MORE: Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England

“I enjoy the records but we go onto the next one and see how far we can go. This group wants to keep pushing standards. Now we will have to see how far we go next summer.”

On doing the double over Italy in qualifying, Kane added: “We’ve beaten big nations quite consistently over the last few years. To win in Italy is one thing, but to back it up here too, with the performance, 3-1, comfortable for us, I think we showed a real maturity out there.

“We won’t get carried away. Enjoy the next camp, two more games to work together. Then these tournaments come around quick. Before we know it we’ll be in March and on the eve of the next tournament.”

Kane also told Channel 4: “Qualifying is never easy. Sometimes we are just expected to go to the big tournaments but we have seen in the past it is not as easy as it looks.

“We went 1-0 behind and stayed calm. We knew we coiuld get the winner and we have done it.”

On his second goal of the night, the Tottenham legend said: “I showed a bit of pace which is not normally my strength. To qualify with two games to go, credit to everyone involved.”

MAILBOX: Bad vibes: Henderson’s hypocrisy just one example of LGBT fans being failed…