Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Harry Kane “knew exactly what he was doing” when he landed a “violent” elbow on Gabriel Magalhaes in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Kane avoided red after landing an elbow The Rock would have been proud of on the Arsenal defender in Tuesday’s thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The referee did brandish a yellow card at the time but that was all she wrote, with no recommendation from VAR to have a second look at the incident.

It was a nasty one from the England captain, who had a little glance at Gabriel before his right elbow connected with the Brazilian’s face.

Ex-FIFA and Premier League referee Hackett thinks Kane was very fortunate not to be given a red card, which would have ruled him out for the second leg at the Allianz Arena next week.

“Harry Kane can count himself a lucky boy,” Hackett told The Telegraph.

“His swinging elbow to the face of Arsenal defender Gabriel in the 55th minute of Tuesday night’s thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg was dangerous, reckless and with excessive force.

“Kane knew exactly what he was doing, as you can tell from his glance back at Gabriel to see where his opponent was positioned.

“I’m sorry, but as soon as you take your eyes off the ball and play the man, you are asking for trouble. It qualifies as a violent action and had he committed the offence in the Premier League, I am sure he would have been sent off. It is a nailed-on red card for me.

“UEFA is notably more relaxed when it comes to Video Assistant Referee usage and I was surprised when Dutch official Pol van Boekel and his assistant Dennis Higler elected not to review it at all.

“Had Kane connected with an elbow playing in the English top flight, I have no doubt that the referee would have been advised to go to the screen and take a second look at the challenge, and would expect to then see a red card produced.”

