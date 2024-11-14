England team news: Harry Kane set for the bench vs Greece after hitting out at Three Lions teammates

England captain Harry Kane looks set for the bench on Thursday after hitting out at his England teammates.

Interim boss Lee Carsley is in the final camp as his time leading the team will come to an end after the two fixtures, and Kane has been one of his go-to men since the start.

Although Kane is Carsley and England’s first choice striker, he has also reintroduced Dominic Solanke back into the national team picture, while Watkins has played second fiddle to Kane and was part of the Euro’s squad.

However, according to Sky Sports Watkins could get his chance on Thursday night against Greece as Carsley is considering dropping Kane to the bench, with Watkins to lead the line.

Watkins scored the all important goal in the summer in Germany to take England to the final, though is quite unfortunate he is playing back-up to one of the best strikers in the world in Kane.

Already this season, Watkins has scored five times in the Premier League, keeping the faith of his manager Unai Emery despite Jhon Duran’s early season substitute heroics.

Solanke has scored six time this season in all competitions after switching Bournemouth for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, replacing Kane a year after he left his boyhood club.

Kane expressed his disappointment with up to eight players dropping out from the squad for the November camp.

He said: “Southgate brought the joy to play for England back. Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and that’s the most important thing.

Kane continued: “I think England comes before anything. England comes before club, it is the most important thing as a professional footballer.

“Gareth was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players.”

He added: “It’s a shame this week, obviously. It’s a tough period of the season and maybe that’s been taken advantage of a little bit.

“I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. England comes before anything and any club situation.”

Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jarrad Branthwaite all withdrew from the squad since the initial announcement.

In the striking department though, all of Kane, Watkins and Solanke are set to be fit and available, and Carsley will be hoping for revenge against Greece.