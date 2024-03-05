According to reports, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is “focused” on this season amid claims he’s ‘open’ to a summer return to the Premier League.

Kane left Tottenham Hotspur during last year’s summer transfer window as he joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for an initial fee of around £86m.

The England international has been in sensational form for Bayern this season as he has 31 goals and eight assists in his 32 appearances across all competitions.

But from Bayern Munich’s perspective, this season has been a disaster as they are currently ten points adrift of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table.

Bayern’s struggles this season have fuelled speculation linking Kane with a move back to the Premier League. Chelsea and Man Utd have been linked with him but it has been claimed that he would be ‘open to a shock return’ to Tottenham in the summer.

In response to the ongoing transfer talk, Fabrizio Romano has indicated that former Tottenham star Kane “is focused on Bayern” but is “curious to see who’s going to be the new coach”.

“There’s already been speculation about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich after this difficult first season for him at the Allianz Arena, and with the club set to change managers in the summer.

“However, in all honesty, at the moment I have zero concrete news or information on that. Kane is focused on Bayern, with an important Champions League game coming up tonight. Of course, Kane is curious to see who’s going to be the new coach, but there’s nothing else to say now.”

Regarding Thomas Tuchel, Romano added: “Speaking of the manager situation, Tuchel will be on the Bayern bench for tonight’s crucial game against Lazio in the Champions League. It’s a hugely important game for the club as they need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

“The plan has been for Tuchel to stay at Bayern until the end of the season, but the feeling is also that they want to see a good result tonight otherwise the immediate future of Tuchel could be in danger.

“So, keep an eye on this one, though of course it’s already agreed for Tuchel to leave Bayern at the end of the season. Let’s see if it could happen earlier if there is no improvement on that poor performance against Freiburg.”

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry lauded Kane, who is a “complete striker”.

“The evolution of Harry Kane has been outstanding,” Henry told Sky Sports.

“When I went to see Kane I said to him: ‘Do you want to add assists to your game?’ He said: ‘To be honest, I’m not happy with with my assists and I should do more’.

“And you know what, I have respect for people that talk and back it up. And you can see I mean the way he plays is just… when we talk about a complete striker, for me I said it so many times we’re talking about Patrick Kluivert was complete as a striker.

“I’m not saying he was the best striker in history, but complete strikers could do it all. Kane can do it all. He can come in midfield, ping a ball to the winger, come get the ball off the holding midfielder, play through the lines. The way Kane is playing right now is a complete striker.”