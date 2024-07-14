Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer have all rallied behind England manager Gareth Southgate following Sunday’s Euro 2024 final defeat.

England’s wait for a first major trophy since 1966 goes on following the 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin.

Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 47th minute but the Three Lions fought back to equalise through Cole Palmer.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s winner succumbed Southgate’s side to successive European Championship final defeats after the 2021 loss to Italy at Wembley.

Southgate is out of contract in December and it was reported earlier this week that the Football Association would like to keep him ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

What the 53-year-old wants to do remains to be seen, with crucial conversations expected to take place.

MORE ENGLAND REACTION ON F365

👉 Southgate sack looms as Spain and ineffective Kane prevent ‘joke’ England Euro 2024 win

👉 England player ratings: Kane anonymous and still trophyless, Rice exposed, Pickford brilliant

👉 Who will be the next England manager after Gareth Southgate?

He was asked about his future immediately after the defeat and understandably said it was not good timing to discuss such a matter.

“I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that,” he told ITV. “I need to talk to the right people. It’s not for now.”

Speaking in his post-match media conference, the grilling continued. Southgate said: “I totally understand the question and know you need to ask it but I need to have those conversations with important people behind the scenes and not discuss publicly.

“Without a doubt, England have some fabulous players and have experience of tournaments. Many of this squad will be around in two, four, six or eight years’ time.

“We have been consistently back in the matches that matter. It’s the last step we haven’t been able to do.”

Perhaps unfairly, the players have been asked about Southgate’s future following defeat to Spain and they are all insistent that he is the right man for the job.

Here is what captain Harry Kane had to say: “We made it clear we love the manager. That’s his decision and now is not the time to talk about that. Right now, we are all just hurting.”

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins defiantly backed his manager, saying: “He brings a togetherness for a start.

“This group of lads are such a tight knit group. Since he has come in he has been the most successful England manager there is – he deserves a lot more praise than what he gets.

“I would have loved to win as he deserves it more than anyone.”

Watkins added: “I have had an unbelievable seven weeks, I couldn’t speak any higher of the coaching staff, the backroom staff and all the players.

“Right now, me and all the boys are hurting. It is important to use this time to spend with our families.”

Goalscorer Cole Palmer was another to back his manager.

“We got to another final, there’s positives to take but everyone wanted to go one step further and we didn’t,” the Chelsea star said.

“Gareth’s been amazing for the group. We’ve got to back-to-back finals so it’s been good.”

Left-back Luke Shaw added: “Absolutely devastated. Not much else I can say. We really believed we could do it but it wasn’t meant to be.

“He [Gareth Southgate] is extremely proud of the team and what we have achieved as a group but of course, there isn’t much else he could say. Everyone is truly gutted.

“I think we had massive belief but the fans deserved it. I just want to thank them for their support and can only apologise to them.”

👉 Read next: Can Euro 2024 winner Rodri win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Real Madrid pair?