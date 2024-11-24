Keane laments lack of ‘fear’ as Ruben Amorim Man United reign gets under way at Ipswich

Roy Keane has bemoaned the lack of fear factor for anyone facing his old team Manchester United.

The Ruben Amorim era got off to a perfect start at Portman Road, with Amad Diallo’s run from right wing-back in a new-look 3-4-3 system setting up Marcus Rashford to score after just 81 seconds.

But United failed to build on that dream start in an increasingly frustrating first half for the visitors, with Ipswich creating a string of chances before equalising through Omari Hutchinson’s deflected strike to deservedly go in level at 1-1.

With fellow Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp hailing Ipswich’s bravery and fearless football, Keane was more, well, keen to point the finger at his old team.

“There’s nothing to fear when playing United. United get a great start and then they sit back and I’m looking at United and going ‘What are you waiting for? Go after Ipswich, but they sit back and give Ipswich a lot of encouragement. And they certainly deserved their equaliser.”

Redknapp poked the bear by asking Keane his thoughts on United’s new formation, with three centre-backs and wing-backs a key plank of Amorim’s success at Sporting.

Keane replied with a smile, to the surprise of nobody: “I’d go back to a 4-4-2. Big striker up front. And a little guy…”

Amorim has made it clear that he expects players to put the club first at all times.

Asked in an interview with Gary Neville what his non-negotiables are, Amorim said: “You can say the pretty things like hard work, be professional. You should be. This is Manchester United. In every club [you should be] but here, of course, you cannot run from that.

“The aim is to think first in the team. So I know that some guys will sometimes play in a different position, but they have to understand the position and they have to fight for the team. As a former player, I know every trick.

“I can understand the players. I can understand what they are doing, why they are doing it. If they are doing it for the team, I will defend them until the end.

“I can lose my job before throwing a player under the bus. But if he doesn’t put the team in first place, I will be the first one to talk with the player.”