Roy Keane claims Ruben Amorim’s “love” of one Manchester United star is a “head-scratcher”.

Amorim has relieved the pressure on his shoulders at Old Trafford after victory over rivals Liverpool saw him claim consecutive Premier League wins for the first time after they got the better of Sunderland before the international break.

Sesko was dropped for the clash with Liverpool despite scoring against Sunderland and Brentford the week before, with Matheus Cunha reinstated to the starting lineup, joining Mason Mount and Bryan Mbeumo in a mobile front three.

It proved to be something of a masterstroke from Amorim, but Keane is confused as to why Amorim is so keen to include Mount in his starting XI.

“He’s got Sesko at £80m, but he loves Mason Mount doesn’t he?” Gary Neville said on The Overlap. “You can tell he wants Mount in with Mbeumo and Cunha.”

Keane added: “That’s a head-scratcher, I think. He’s doing well to get in the starting United team, Mount.

“A lot of managers have loved him over the years, he was the main man with England for a while, Chelsea of course and now obviously the manager wants to put him in.

“But you go back to stats as an attacking player. At United, his stats when he’s played are really poor.

“It’s not as if you’re going, yeah I can see he’s getting a lot of assists, his stats are really poor.”

Mount has scored one goal this season but has managed just two further Premier League goals since his arrival from Chelsea in 2023, and remarkably, is yet to provide an assist.

Amorim declared his “love” for Mount when he first arrived at Old Trafford and explained why Benjamin Sesko was left out of his starting lineup for the clash with Liverpool after the victory.

Amorim said: “Especially in the bad moments, you have to go with your guts and I always go by that, no matter what.

“I think it’s the most important thing for the manager, right or wrong sometimes, but that is, for me, the key point of being a manager.

“And then sometimes you have a player in the good moment, but the characteristic of the game is not for him, so it’s better to go with a player and understand that is not for him and then take him out to the game.

“Sometimes the characteristics of the game change the way you are going to approach the game.

“So I think for example, Cunha, in the middle, if we put Ben [Sesko], I think it’s easier for this kind of centre-backs to control our striker.

“So we try to do that, but when you win is so smart, the coach, is amazing, and then when you lose, it is something wrong with the manager. I understand that.

“That’s why I’m going always what I think is the best for the team.”