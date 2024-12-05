Keane blames Mac Allister for Liverpool draw as dirty Van Dijk ousted by Overlap pundits

Roy Keane blamed Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister for Alexander Isak’s stunning goal for Newcastle on Wednesday and claims Virgil van Dijk had VAR on his side in the 3-3 draw.

Mohammed Salah got an assist and a brace in the end-to-end game at St James’ Park to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead going into the final stages of the game before Fabian Schar scored a brilliant equaliser at the death.

Isak’s opener saw him take one touch to the side of Van Dijk before rifling his shot into the roof of the net, but Keane claims Alexis Mac Allister was at fault as the midfielder rushed out to close down Bruno Guimaraes, making it all too easy for the Newcastle star to skip past him and find Isak.

Keane said on The Overlap’s Watchalong: “Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister. Look at Mac Allister here. He can’t. Great strike. What power. If you’re on a yellow card and can’t run don’t go in there.”

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin was full of praise for Isak, who created multiple chances for his teammates before and after his wonderful goal.

“Alexander Isak is some player! Moments after he set up Lewis Hall for a chance which he can’t get on target he goes alone, turning Virgil van Dijk about 25 yards out and then absolutely leathering the ball into the roof of the net,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That had power, swerve, dip…a sensational goal! Liverpool made a good start to this game, but as the first half went on, Newcastle have got better and better. And Alexander Isak has been the absolute star of the show.

“He’s created some golden chances for his team-mates before hitting one into the top corner. It was a very, very special goal from a special player.”

Newcastle had a glorious chance to double their lead before Curtis Jones’ equaliser as Anthony Gordon raced through on goal following a Joe Gomez error.

Gordon’s weak effort was easily saved by Caoimhin Kelleher but the Newcastle winger was left prostrate soon after as he was caught in the face by Van Dijk’s shoulder.

It didn’t look like an accidental coming together on the replays and both Ian Wright and Keane were adamant it was deliberate from Van Dijk.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Watchalong, Wright said: “He knows exactly what he’s doing. That’s a pen.”

Keane was in agreement with Wright, as he added: “That’s a penalty.”

Eddie Howe thought his side should have been awarded another penalty as Isak was brought down by Jarell Quansah, and also questioned the referee’s call to blow for full-time when his side were counter-attacking with a three on two.

“I thought it was a penalty on Alex, but I haven’t seen a replay, that was just an initial thought,” said Howe.

“I was surprised by the final whistle because I think we’d spent around two minutes on a free-kick in extra-time, so I was expecting seven minutes to be played. I think it was 5.15 when he’s blown, so that was a blow because it looked like we were in a good position.

“Then, I think VAR looked at (the Van Dijk and Gordon incident) and concluded nothing happened, so we have to accept it. I was surprised by it initially though.”