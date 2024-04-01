Roy Keane predicted who will win the Premier League title after Arsenal held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

In the first Premier League match on Sunday, Liverpool battled back from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet after Danny Welbeck’s stunning opener inside the opening few minutes.

“Liverpool are the real winners…”

Later in the day, the chess match between Man City and Arsenal finished goalless.

Arsenal’s defenders produced a superb performance to restrict Erling Haaland and Co. but neither side were at their attacking best as they were made to settle for a point apiece.

This result leaves table-toppers Liverpool two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, while Man City are a point further adrift in third.

There is a full round of Premier League fixtures in midweek. Arsenal and City are at home on Wednesday night as they face Luton Town and Aston Villa respectively, while Liverpool host Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw at the Etihad, Keane explained why he thinks Liverpool are “favourites” to win the Premier League.

“Liverpool are the real winners of today, obviously winning and watching these two teams draw,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I need a drink…”

“Liverpool will be delighted. You’re looking at the table now and thinking Liverpool will be favourites for it, but with the amount of quality on the pitch that is why we’re disappointed.

“Arsenal, good team shape or whatever, clean sheet, but when you’re looking at the standards City have set themselves the last seven years – particularly De Bruyne and Foden – when they don’t quite reach that level you’re disappointed.

“We take it for granted that these brilliant players will turn up, they’ve had an off day and will just have to take the point. I’m not sure it will be good enough at the end of the season for City.”

After later reiterating his prediction, Keane added: “I think I need a drink.”

Keane also hit out at Haaland after the game, who “has to improve” his general play as he is “almost like a League Two player”.

“The levels of his general play are so poor,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Not just today, laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be… in front of goal he is the best in the world but his general play for such a player is so poor.

“He has to improve that. He is almost like a League Two player. His general play has to improve but it will over the next couple of years.

“He’s a brilliant striker but he has to improve his all-round game.”