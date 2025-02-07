Roy Keane accused Manchester United of being “boring” in a “shocking” display against Leicester in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils conceded the first goal for the seventh time in their last eight games at Old Trafford, as Bobby De Cordova-Reid followed in Wilfred Ndidi’s shot to nod the ball over Andre Onana.

Manuel Ugarte gave the ball away and Mainoo failed to track Ndidi in another example of United’s lax defending amid many this season, while they offered nothing in attack, failing to register a shot on target in the opening period.

Keane didn’t hold back in his criticism of his former team, claiming the players could do with being reminded that they need to score goals to win football matches.

Speaking on ITV, the former United captain said: “It’s shocking. Really, really poor. No shot on target. They had two on target against Crystal Palace. They’re actually boring now.”

“You feel like going into the dressing room and reminding them what the game’s about – ‘there’s a goal at that end and you need to get the ball in it to score’. It’s as if they’re not even aware of it. Leicester haven’t been that great, they’ve done OK.

“United aren’t even getting the basics right. Sloppy, trying to beat people 25 yards from their own goal, people not staying with their runners.

“From United’s point of view, my goodness, is this what it’s come to? We know their record’s poor, but we’re coming here tonight and looking at it going, ‘surely there’ll be a reaction, surely they’ll have enthusiasm and energy for the game’. They don’t even seem to have that.

“I bet Leicester can’t believe how easy it is.”

On new signing Patrick Dorgu, who is left-footed but played on the right before being hooked at half-time, Keane added: “He’s playing right wing-back. You think it’s unfair on certain players.“

Dorgu was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho and the Argentinian made a real difference for the Red Devils, missing one presentable chance before playing the key role in Joshua Zirkzee’s opener.

Rasmus Hojlund’s flick from Garnacho’s excellent pull-back from the byline was blocked into the path of Zirkzee, who had the simple task of passing the ball into the back of the net.

Garnacho continued to cause Leicester problems as just about the only source of attacking joy for the Red Devils, but the game looked destined for extra-time before a huge slice of luck handed Ruben Amorim’s side victory.

Bruno Fernandes’ deep cross found Harry Maguire at the back post, who headed the ball past Mads Hermansen in stoppage time, but from a clear offside position.

With no VAR in the FA Cup until the next round, the goal stood and United limped through.