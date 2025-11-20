Keane gives brutal relegation verdict on ‘dreadful’ Leeds and Neville agrees

Roy Keane has given a brutally dismissive verdict on Leeds’ chances in the Premier League this season after their “dreadful” display against Nottingham Forest.

Daniel Farke is under pressure at Elland Road, currently second in the sack race, after the 3-1 loss at the City Ground made it four defeats in five for Leeds to leave them just one point above the relegation zone.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s most overrated player features Saliba and Lammens

“Leeds are going down, yeah,” Keane told The Overlap after predicting a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. “They were dreadful against Forest.”

And fellow pundit Gary Neville claims he knew they were doomed after watching them on the opening day of the season,

“I said Leeds were going down after watching them on the first game of the season, even though they beat Everton,” Neville added. “I thought ‘that’s not right that’. Everton were shocking that night but I just thought Leeds were (shakes head).”

A big problem for Leeds has been their lack of goals, with only rock-bottom Wolves scoring fewer than they’re ten this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was drafted in on a free transfer to add their goalscoring exploits, but has found the net just once so far.

Despite Calvert-Lewin’s typical lack of goals, Farke is impressed by his work in leading the line for Leeds this season.

“Sometimes as a striker you find things a bit difficult to convert your chances,” Farke, a former striker himself, stated. “He has had many good chances – I like it because it’s normally a good sign if you have chances. I’d be more worried if he was there without chances.

“He has missed, of course, a few but also scored a fantastic header at Wolves that was for us rewarded with three points. His overall performances and workload is very important for us, his experience.”

READ MORE: Wright uses N word as ‘obsessed’ journalist wants Bellingham to be a ‘humble f***ing slave’

Farke added: “I don’t rate him just by goals. Of course, as a striker it’s important you score. But if you are a striker who has just joined a newly-promoted side, believe me, you will never win the golden boot.

“This is for teams who create an unbelievable amount of chances. We can’t be that dominant like the top teams. So for my strikers it is more difficult than perhaps for Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal. They naturally get more chances. So there’s not too much to worry about this.

“I’m happy with his performances so far and I’m pretty sure his goals will come. However many goals my strikers score – Joel Piroe, Dominic, Lukas Nmecha, even our young star – will score during this season, I will take it.

“It’s quite important but I’m not out for the golden boot but I’m out for survival in the Premier League.”