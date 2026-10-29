Roy Keane has told Michael Carrick and the “lucky boys” alongside him to “grow a pair” and start getting results for Manchester United.

Carrick is set for a ‘stay of execution’ at the club after a run of six defeats and just two victories in 12 games at the start of the season.

He’ll be in charge for Chelsea and – if that’s not a complete disaster – will likely stay on for the games against Roma and Aston Villa before an international break which will allow the poor sap who’s set to replace him a bit more time to get their feet under the table.

Carrick was cheered by the Man Utd faithful as he left the Old Trafford pitch following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, before a quite remarkable tone shift resulted in those very same fans vociferously booing their own players.

Wayne Rooney has launched into a very sweary rant about the Man Utd players and Gary Neville insists the Glazers now “have to sell” the club after two ‘sale triggers’ were revealed.

But while Keane is pleased Carrick has been given more time to turn things around at Old Trafford, he told the former midfielder and his assistants to “grow a pair” as “all of a sudden it’s the board’s fault”.

“People were saying last year when he was getting results ‘oh, you’ve got to give him the job’. Why? Because of the results,” Keane said on The Overlap.

“Now they’re not getting the results all of a sudden it’s the board’s fault.

“Michael Carrick and his coaches, Jonathan Woodgate and Steve Holland, they’re lucky boys to be involved at Man Utd.

“They have to grow a pair and start getting results, starting on Saturday against Chelsea.”

Do Man Utd ‘deserve all this’?

Keane also wasn’t impressed by Carrick’s passionate six-minute speech about the past and wonders if Man Utd “deserve all this”.

“It’s a bit of a circus act – statements from players after matches and statements from the manager,” Keane added.

“Carrick’s now doing speeches to the press. Don’t come out with speeches about the past. You just have to show you care a little bit.

“We’ve always said it was a business, Manchester United. We always knew it was a business when we played, but hopefully the football is the start. But now it’s all about the business.

“Maybe United deserve all this. The cut backs, the way they treat people, fans protesting, getting rid of season ticket holders, ex-players, funds.

“Do you know what? Suck it up. On Saturday, just show you care. Show you care a little. That’s the starting point.”