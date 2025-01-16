Keane hails ‘dead right’ Guardiola for setting ‘idiots’ straight after Man City manager’s ‘f***ing hell’ rant

Roy Keane congratulated Pep Guardiola for lecturing a bunch of “idiots” who the Manchester City boss insisted are “wasting time” hunting for autographs.

Guardiola was filmed ranting at three men who had shirts ready for him to sign, with the video coming to light ahead of Manchester City’s win over Brentford on Tuesday.

“Don’t come again, I won’t tell you again, I know your faces,” Guardiola told the autograph hunters. “Go to school and prepare yourself guys. You are young guys so don’t be here, wasting time.

“What are your dreams? Tell me, what is it? Where do you dream my friend? Practice, f***ing hell, practice.”

Speaking about the incident on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Keane lauded Guardiola over his interaction with the members of the public, insisting they’re “an absolute nuisance”.

“Good on Pep Guardiola for lecturing the autograph hunters – they are an absolute nuisance,” Keane said.

“You see them everywhere and he’s dead right. Years ago, if you wanted a jersey or a photograph, there was an element of respect. There isn’t that respect now. Now there’s people waiting in the car parks.

“Also, is that his house? It’s awful if they know where people are living now. They’re idiots, well done Pep.”

Guardiola is well-known for his rants, typically aimed at members of his own team, and he directed one at Stefan Ortega in the wake of his side’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

After the final whistle, Guardiola appeared to be angry with Ortega, who maybe could have done better with Christian Norgaard’s late equaliser.

As well as having a go at Ortega, he repeatedly embraced the Man City goalkeeper in bizarre scenes before also appearing to have intense conversations on the pitch with Josko Gvardiol and Savinho.

When asked what he said to Ortega, Guardiola told reporters: “I was satisfied, we’re talking one action. The same with Ortega, I said how good he played in the actions with the ball, had good passes to Erling [Haaland], how happy and satisfied I am, especially with these two players with what they have done.”

Guardiola was asked about Foden’s admission that the Man City players were “leggy” in the closing stages against Brentford, to which he replied: “Yeah, that’s why I replaced him.”

On their performance, Guardiola added: “Always there are positives and negatives.We are happy for many things we have done but I would say it has not been enough.

“Up front the people create a lot. Since Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League, always they are really good in set-pieces, long balls and they are so quick.

“In general, the team played good with composure, incredible effort from many players to play in different positions.”

The Man City boss continued: “The last minutes we didn’t manage well at 2-0 but after 2-1 we managed well, sometimes that happens.

“[James] McAtee must shoot this action but imagine he doesn’t shoot and makes an extra pass and maybe the game would finish there but he has to shoot to score.

“Savinho had an action to pass to Erling and he’s one against one. Today we didn’t take the right decision in the final third.

“Long balls we won and we could run and in that moment we didn’t take the right decisions. Matheus [Nunes] in the first half, Savinho once or twice, Erling once or twice. Phil with a bit more composure would attack more the opponent and attack more the goalkeeper.

“Maybe that would have been different but at the same time they had chances. Their strikers are really good, Wissa and Mbeumo are really dangerous.

“Brentford have always been a really tough opponent because they are an honest team and I like the way they play but today we created a lot.

“At 2-0 we have to close it but we don’t have those specific players to defend in the box so we have to do it by controlling the ball.

“The fatigue against Brentford in the last 15 minutes is normal. I don’t have anything to regret. Recover and go to the next game.”